Sticker Proclaiming ‘KKK Wants You’ Found At A Portland High School

The sticker, featuring a hooded Ku Klux Klansman and the words “KKK wants you,” was found inside the school’s bathroom.

This was just found in the bathroom at Roosevelt High School in Portland pic.twitter.com/3iNevfb09x — PDX Resistance ? (@Pdx_resistance) September 26, 2017

It’s horrifying the KKK (and people who endorse them) has gotten so bold it is recruiting high school students.

A student of Roosevelt High School in Portland, Oregon, reported seeing a sticker featuring a hooded Ku Klux Klansman and the words “KKK wants you” in a school bathroom earlier this week.

The sticker had no contact information but was found to be a piece of merchandise for Tightrope Records, a “pro-white” music label whose slogan proudly proclaims, “It’s not illegal to be white… yet.”

The website showcases T-shirts, CDs, jackets, buttons and other paraphernalia, many of them decorated with white supremacist, Nazi and KKK images and insignia.

The school sent out a press release confirming the student’s account of the incident and administrators are reviewing CCTV footage of the bathroom entrance.

The student, who wished to remain anonymous, said he found the message around 9:15 a.m. and immediately reported it to the school administration.

He also said that although his school had a policy of making student of all race and religion feel safe — including inviting an immigration lawyer to the school to discuss changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — there is still a lot of issues of racism at Roosevelt.

“This isn't like an isolated incident,” he said. “There is racism at our school.”

Principal Filip Hristic also issued a statement promising an investigation into the racist incident.

“This hateful image is appalling and offensive, and has no place at Roosevelt High School or at any other Portland Public School,” he said in a statement. “We are actively investigating how this wound up in a boys' bathroom at school this morning. We are committed to creating and maintaining a safe environment for every one of our students. This is particularly hurtful to our African American students, for whom this image is a symbol of hatred and violence.”

“We're really proud of ourselves for being one of the most diverse schools in the state,” the principal told Oregon Live over the phone. The school has made a lot of effort for inclusion and diversity, but Hristic said the current environment of incendiary rhetoric “is penetrating through the minds if not the hearts of some students. Hate speech has become political speech.”

The city of Portland also made headlines a few months ago when white supremacist, Jeremy Joseph Christian, allegedly stabbed three men — two of them fatally — aboard a commuter train, when they stepped up in defense of two young women who appeared to be Muslim.

Oregon has a history of rampant racism. The state ordered all black people to leave in 1844 and once had the highest number of Klan members in the United States.

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst