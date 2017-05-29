Portland Stabbing Victim’s Final Words Were Of Love And Kindness

“I just didn't want him to be alone,” said the woman who comforted and held an injured Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche as he shared his last words to the world.

Rachel Macy had never met Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche. They were two strangers travelling in the same train, but she held and comforted him in his last moments after tragedy struck and a white supremacist allegedly stabbed him to death on MAX train in Portland, Oregon.

The horror reportedly unfolded after 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian began hurling abuse at two teenagers, one of whom was African American and the other wore a hijab. When three brave souls decided to intervene, the extremist attacked them, killing 53-year-old army vet Ricky John Best and 23-year-old Reed college graduate Namkai-Meche.

Christian also allegedly injured 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher, who is currently in hospital battling non-life threatening injuries.

Macy, who witnessed the horrific incident and comforted an injured Namkai-Meche, visited the memorial set up for him and recalled the incident.

“I just didn’t want him to be alone,” she told Portland’s KOIN. “I took my shirt off and put it on him. We held it together, I just prayed, all I could do was pray. I told him, ‘You’re a beautiful man. I’m so sorry the world is so cruel.’”

She held him until the paramedics arrived on the scene, adding the heroic victim chose not to speak of fear or anger in his last moments. Instead, he spoke about love.

“He said, ‘Tell them, I want everybody to know, I want everybody on the train to know, I love them,'” she continued. “He was a beautiful man, that’s what I want people to know.”

Police reportedly took in most of Macy’s possessions as evidence. However, she was carrying a painted purple rock in her pocket while on the train during the tragedy, which she has given to the victim’s family.

“I wanted to wake up and be mad and blame something or someone,” Macy explained. “And I can’t. It’s not what [Meche] would have wanted.”