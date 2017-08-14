© Reuters, Marcos Brindicci

The Best Signs Denouncing Anti-White Supremacy And Trump Across The US

by
editors
Here are some of the most powerful and fiery signs from the protests against hate, white supremacy and President Donald Trump.

Trump Tower in New York

Thousands of people across the country took to the street to protest the deadly weekend rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists not only created an air of hatred and bigotry with their racist chants but also ended up killing an activist for daring to stand up against hate.

The rally, dubbed as “Unite the Right,” began with scores of white nationalists descending upon the streets holding tiki torches and yelling racial slurs to protest the removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue. Later, a neo-Nazi, identified as 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., rammed his vehicle into a group of counter protesters carrying LGBTQ flags and Black Lives Matter signs, fatally injuring Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old heroic paralegal.

Two police officers also lost their lives during the rally.

President Donald Trump, who has a penchant for jumping the gun and publicly calling out people on Twitter, not only refrained from criticizing the white supremacists – who actually make up a better part of his voter base – but also blamed the violence in Charlottesville on “both sides.”

It is also important to note the president earlier released a statement condemning the neo-Nazis amid the pressure from the Republicans and Democrats, much to the chagrin of white supremacists – including former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke and so-called alt-right leader Richard Spencer.

However, his latest remarks pretty much summed his fondness for the far-right extremists.

Read More
Former KKK Leader David Duke Praises Trump For Blaming 'Alt-Left'

People all over the United States are not only protesting Trump and his reluctance to call white supremacists, but also the rise of neo-Nazis and the alt-right.

Here are some of the most powerful and fiery signs from the protests against hate.

If You're Not Outraged, You're Not Paying Attention

Why Do We Still Need To Have This Conversation

My Grandpa Fought Nazis So I Wouldn’t Have To

We Literally Had A War About This

I Escaped The Nazis Once…

Murdered By Nazis

Heather Heyer Deserved A Better President

White Silence Is Compliance

Boo Racism

“NOPE”

If You Can Learn How To Hate, We Can Teach You How To Love Again

Please Do Not Use These Tiki Torches

Stop Pretending Your Racism Is Patriotism

 Stylish Vintage Re-Boots

I Wish This Was Fake News

Read More
To Fight White Supremacy, Trump Should Start With His White House 

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Marcos Brindicci

Tags:
alt right charlottesville kkk ku klux klan neo nazis news protest racism racist united states viral virginia white supremacists white supremacy
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.