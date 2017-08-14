The Best Signs Denouncing Anti-White Supremacy And Trump Across The US

Here are some of the most powerful and fiery signs from the protests against hate, white supremacy and President Donald Trump.

Thousands of people across the country took to the street to protest the deadly weekend rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists not only created an air of hatred and bigotry with their racist chants but also ended up killing an activist for daring to stand up against hate.

The rally, dubbed as “Unite the Right,” began with scores of white nationalists descending upon the streets holding tiki torches and yelling racial slurs to protest the removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue. Later, a neo-Nazi, identified as 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., rammed his vehicle into a group of counter protesters carrying LGBTQ flags and Black Lives Matter signs, fatally injuring Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old heroic paralegal.

Two police officers also lost their lives during the rally.

President Donald Trump, who has a penchant for jumping the gun and publicly calling out people on Twitter, not only refrained from criticizing the white supremacists – who actually make up a better part of his voter base – but also blamed the violence in Charlottesville on “both sides.”

It is also important to note the president earlier released a statement condemning the neo-Nazis amid the pressure from the Republicans and Democrats, much to the chagrin of white supremacists – including former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke and so-called alt-right leader Richard Spencer.

However, his latest remarks pretty much summed his fondness for the far-right extremists.

People all over the United States are not only protesting Trump and his reluctance to call white supremacists, but also the rise of neo-Nazis and the alt-right.

Here are some of the most powerful and fiery signs from the protests against hate.

If You're Not Outraged, You're Not Paying Attention

Protester Brett Nelson of Brooklyn quoting Heather Heyer's last public Facebook post: pic.twitter.com/obibAiP8Tu — Hansi Lo Wang (@hansilowang) August 14, 2017

Why Do We Still Need To Have This Conversation

Thousands gather in front of Trump Tower in NYC. pic.twitter.com/GNdvAjGdKS — Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) August 14, 2017

My Grandpa Fought Nazis So I Wouldn’t Have To

Outside Trump Tower where the president is expected to arrive any moment @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/GPV6P4EgQQ — Andrea Cavallier (@acavallierNYC) August 14, 2017

We Literally Had A War About This

At Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/DLR3eAtlNm — Jon Campbell (@j0ncampbell) August 14, 2017

I Escaped The Nazis Once…

Murdered By Nazis

Murdered by Nazis. 1945, 2017. Trump Tower Protest, NYC. pic.twitter.com/PfzmwMhUnQ — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) August 14, 2017

Heather Heyer Deserved A Better President

White Silence Is Compliance

Boo Racism

“NOPE”

If You Can Learn How To Hate, We Can Teach You How To Love Again

A counter protester stand quietly holding a sign of love and tolerance. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/qfvaOaJdVW — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) August 12, 2017

Please Do Not Use These Tiki Torches

Lmfaoooo even Tiki torches not here for it 😂 pic.twitter.com/M8QHpGZaw6 — SuyaPapi🇨🇲 (@_MVNNY) August 15, 2017

Stop Pretending Your Racism Is Patriotism

Got to teach them young. Baby inspecting my sign at @UEvansville Rally for Love, Not Hate, Not Racism today. #standwithCharlottesville pic.twitter.com/NDayA6XYUg — lisa nikolidakis (@lisanikol) August 13, 2017

Stylish Vintage Re-Boots

Dominique comes from Louisiana. She said that seeing @POTUS take so long to disavow white nationalism is disheartening and scary. pic.twitter.com/q6tsHDDQ4Y — Andrea Cristina (@andreagonram) August 14, 2017

I Wish This Was Fake News

New Yorkers have the best signs. #trumptower protest pic.twitter.com/6KqL3yD3ul — Pamela Kruger (@PamKrugerwriter) August 14, 2017

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Marcos Brindicci