10 Powerful, Sorrowful And Mesmerizing Photos From The Past Week

From protests against Trump’s transgender military ban to the tragic bombing in Kabul, here are some of the most important images from around the world.

A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military in Times Square, New York City.

An Afghan man who lost his son mourns inside a hospital compound after a deadly suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

A woman hugs a fireman near charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France.

Anti-government protesters display an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte during a march towards the Philippine Congress ahead of Duterte's State of the Nation address in Quezon, Philippines.

Palestinian women pray as others shout slogans outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City.

Pro-abortion activists perform a dance during a rally held to support women's rights to an abortion in Santiago, Chile.

Baby sea turtles crawl to the sea at a seashore in El-Mansouri village, near the southern city of Tyre, Lebanon.

Hot air balloons are seen during an Italian hot air ballooning event in Terni, Italy.

A crescent moon is seen behind the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece.

Tara Tira of the U.S. competes in Women's 20m High Dive during 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

