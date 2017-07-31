Prankster Fools WH Officials By Pretending To Be Kushner, Priebus

“We take all cyber related issues very seriously and are looking into these incidents further," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

A suspected British “email prankster” reportedly fooled several White House officials and made them believe he was other officials. White House officials such as the now fired Anthony Scaramucci to Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert fell into the trap.

The prankster, whose real name remains unknown, goes by the name @SINON_REBORN on Twitter. In the very first email, he posed as Jared Kushner and sent an email to Bossert and convinced him well enough to believe that he was Kushner.

Apparently, Bossert did buy that and also sent the prankster a reply.

“Tom, we are arranging a bit of a soirée towards the end of August. It would be great if you could make it, I promise food of at least comparable (sic) quality to that which we ate in Iraq. Should be a great evening,” wrote the prankster posing as Kushner.

Bossert replied "Thanks, Jared. With a promise like that, I can't refuse. Also, if you ever need it, my personal email is (redacted).”

It wasn’t only the homeland security adviser but the newly ousted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci who also fell for it. Just hours before he was fired, he was fooled by the prankster.

The prankster sent Scaramucci an email posing as former White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus. The two have been reportedly in open warfare since Scaramucci’s appointment in the White House.

The fake Priebus wrote, “I had promised myself I would leave my hands mud free but after reading your tweet today which stated how; 'soon we will learn who in the media who has class, and who hasn't', has pushed me to this. That tweet was breathtakingly hypocritical, even for you.”

“At no stage have you acted in a way that's even remotely classy, yet you believe that's the standard by which everyone should behave towards you? General Kelly will do a fine job. I'll even admit he will do a better job than me. But the way in which that transition has come about has been diabolical. And hurtful. I don't expect a reply,” the email read further.

I think what I said to @Scaramucci when I was playing the part of @Reince was actually quite an accurate summary of his behaviour pic.twitter.com/9dPyNwYvUX — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) July 31, 2017

However, the real Scaramucci did send a reply.

“You know what you did. We all do. Even today. But rest assured we were prepared. A man would apologize,” he wrote.

The prankster didn’t end it there. He sent another reply to Scaramucci that read, “I can't believe you are questioning my ethics! The so called 'Mooch', who can't even manage his first week in the White House without leaving upset in his wake. I have nothing to apologize for.”

“{Read Shakespeare. Particularly Othello. You are right there. My family is fine by the way and will thrive. I know what you did. No more replies from me,” Scaramucci replied again.

The mystery emailer also pretended to be Ambassador to Russia-designate Jon Huntsman Jr. and sent an email to Scaramucci asking “Who's (sic) head should roll first?”

In another instance, he also posed as Eric Trump and sent an email to Huntsman.

White House officials said they were taking the matter very seriously.

“We take all cyber related issues very seriously and are looking into these incidents further," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

So, BTW -- this implies many in WH are using gmail for official comms, or they would have noticed irregularities: https://t.co/pQ1qSjidPo — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) August 1, 2017

White House officials (including homeland/cyber security chief) were tricked by email prankster, via @jaketapper https://t.co/pgcgHF5TB6 — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 1, 2017

"Who's head should roll first," Priebus or Bannon, asked bogus Huntsman.

"Both of them," responded real Scaramucci. https://t.co/krhuq64v9p — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) August 1, 2017

NEW: White House officials tricked by email prankster, including the homeland security advisor. @jaketapper reports https://t.co/F4LqKpxEsl — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 1, 2017

Read More YouTube Prankster Gets A Taste Of His Own Medicine; Gets Thrown Out Of Airplane

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Carlos Barria