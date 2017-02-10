5 Times Trump Proved He Desperately Needs History Lessons

Trump doesn’t know China and North Korea are two different countries. He also thinks Frederick Douglas, who died in 1895, is still alive.

President Donald Trump has a horrible vocabulary. But that isn’t his biggest weakness.

Despite being the President of the United States, Trump has time and again proved that he is extremely poor at history and could really use some classes to brush up his general knowledge.

When honoring Black History Month in February, the golf enthusiast seemed to be unaware that Frederick Douglas had passed in 1895. He described him as “someone who has done a terrific job that is being recognized by more and more people,” soon after which people on social media grilled the president for his ignorance.

Mr Trump, Happy Black History Month. Btw Frederick Douglas died long ago. — Debra Jordan (@shashadj1956) February 10, 2017

In another instance, during an interview with The Washington Post, the POTUS forgot that former President Richard Nixon was impeached over the Watergate story. Instead Trump blamed his failure on his personality saying: "Nixon failed, I think to a certain extent, because of his personality He further added, "It was just that personality. Very severe, very exclusive. In other words, people couldn't come in. And people didn't like him. I mean, people didn't like him."

President Trump has also on other occasions forgotten that the Republican Party was previously known as “The Party of Lincoln” and that China and North Korea are two different countries separated by thousands of kilometers. At a rally in March, Trump said of Abraham Lincoln: "Great president. Most people don't even know he was a Republican," Trump said. "Does anyone know? Lot of people don't know that."

Trump has also confused North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with his grandfather, Kim Jong Il in an interview with Fox & Friends. "They've been talking with this gentleman for a long time,” forgetting that Kim Jong Un only came into power in 2011, and the “gentleman” previous presidents spoke to was his grandfather. So basically, there were two “gentlemen.”

Looks like the POTUS really needs to take a history crash course along with many others.