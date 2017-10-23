53% Of US Military Officers Do Not Like Trump

It seems President Donald Trump is bombing out of the US military’s approval ratings.
The Military Times surveyed 1,131 active-duty troops and found that 53 percent of military officers disapprove of Trump, while only 30 percent see the president in a positive light.
If divided into gender and race, women and minorities in the military also have a low opinion of the president.
Trump’s approval ratings also vary according to different military branches.
About 46.3 percent Army officers support Trump. Naval officers have only a 39.5 percent while the Air Force has 38.1 percent approval rating of Trump.
However, a strong majority of Marines (58.9 percent) is actually in favor of Trump. The high level of support may be credited to Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who is a retired Marine general and has an 84 percent favorability rating among US troops. Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, also a retired Marine general, holds a 59 percent approval rating.
The poll was conducted between Sept. 7 and 25 before the Niger ambush and its subsequent uproar, so opinions may have changed since then.
Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters, Yuri Gripas