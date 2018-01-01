Trump Is Reportedly Asking Allies To Chose Between Him And Bannon

Earlier, Trump called Steve Bannon “sloppy Steve” after he called a Trump Tower meeting between Donald Jr. and a Russian lawyer as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

President Donald Trump’s former white house chief strategist, Steve Bannon, made some glaring comments about the commander-in-chief’s mental health in a controversial tell-all book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" by author Michael Wolff.

Wolff claimed his book will end Trump’s presidency.

In the book, Bannon accuses the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. of “treasonous” behavior by meeting with Russians before the 2016 election. He also predicted the special counsel investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia would “crack” the younger Trump “like an egg on national TV.”

He also attacked Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Trump defended his state of mind via Twitter with an ironic tweet, calling himself a “stable genius.”

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018



The president has reportedly asked his allies to choose between him and Bannon. Trump “has been working the phones” over the past several days telling allies they need to choose between him and former adviser Steve Bannon,” reports Axios.

The White House has allegedly been encouraging its advisers to go on TV and slam Bannon; and is keeping a close tab on all the performances.



White House adviser Stephen Miller praised Trump in a recent interview with CNN host Jake Tapper andcalled Bannon an “angry, vindictive person” whose “grotesque comments are so out of touch with reality.”

On the show, Miller repeatedly slammed both Bannon and Wolff, calling the book a “betrayal of the president” that is “so contrary to the reality of those who work with him.”

Tapper had to abruptly end the interview with the White House aide after he failed to answer his questions.

Coming back to the president, Trump’s base has now got two choices. Either to be in the commander-in-chief’s team or be in Bannon’s team. This clearly means that anyone defending Bannon won’t be appreciated by the Trump administration anymore.

As for Bannon, he issued a lengthy apology to Trump and his family, stating the “treasonous” comment wasn’t for Don Jr., but for Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

However Trump remained furious even after the apology.

People on Twitter had a lot to say about Trump’s new challenge.

Can I pick neither?!?!

Trump: choose Bannon or me - Axios #SmartNews https://t.co/pH0DROUonJ — marne1 (@marne1) January 7, 2018

Watching the fight between Donald Trump and Steve Bannon makes me feel like I have to choose between rooting for The Joker or Idi Amin pic.twitter.com/qXGvo7Xa2p — Elizabeth Sump (@RealBeaniegrrl) January 5, 2018

I’m going to have to opt for putting rocks in my pockets and walking into the sea. https://t.co/1nw3oZGH97 — Linda Fader (@lindafader) January 7, 2018

Trump has now issued an ultimatum: either it’s you pick me or you choose Steve Bannon. Can you Trump supporters have a third choice? — Pablo Kutter (@Mossimo77) January 8, 2018

Very presidential conduct ?? — CAL (@SweetPsHouse) January 7, 2018

Trump should just do a Twitter poll. — Jonathan Chaney (@TheGoldenBoyNC) January 7, 2018

No thanks I’d really rather not?????? — kate larkworthy (@buddysage) January 7, 2018

Pathetic.

These people have no concept of what AMERICA is about.

They wanted POWER but lacked the intelligence and judgement to wield it. — anne andersen (@aeanyc) January 7, 2018

Can't believe I've gotta pay for these dummies. So unprofessional. — Helena (@thelastpinkcar) January 7, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Carlos Barria