President Trump, Just Say The Words ‘White Supremacist Terrorism’

President Donald Trump, yet again, had the chance to denounce white supremacist terrorism. He did not — and that makes him complicit.

In the wake of June 3 terror attacks in London, United Kingdom, when a driver mowed down pedestrians, killing seven people, U.S. President Donald Trump was quick to use it as an opportunity to advertise his Islamophobic travel ban by railing against radical Islamic terrorism.

However, when a similar incident occurred in his own country, in Charlottesville, Virginia, here’s what he had to say:

“We’re closely following the terrible events unfolding in Charlottesville, Virginia. We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

During his six months in office, Trump had yet another chance to call out all the white supremacists who had marched through the streets of Charlottesville, carrying flaming torches and yelling racial epithets such as “blood and soil,” “one people,” “one nation” and “end immigration.”

All he had to do was say the words “white supremacist terrorism.”

Instead, he chose to put the blame on “many sides,” when, clearly, only one side — members of white supremacist groups — were responsible for perpetrating hate, violence and death in Charlottesville.

In fact, one white supremacist, James Alex Fields Jr., even allegedly rammed his car into a group of anti-racism protesters, killing one woman and injuring at least 19 others.

While completely failing to acknowledge the reality of domestic white terrorism, Trump somehow did not forget to slip in his usual “make American great again” slogan.

“I love all the people of our country. We're gonna make America great again but we're gonna make it great for all the people of the United States of America,” Trump continued.

"No matter our color, creed, religion, our political party, we are all Americans first," he said, adding he'd like for his administration to "study" why such violence is occurring in Virginia.

Well, if it’s the root of the violence in Charlottesville Trump intends to study, he should, perhaps, start from his White House advisers, the most prominent of them being Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller.

Trump’s remarks have brought reactions from not just Democrats but from Republicans as well.

A Republican senator from Colorado, Cory Gardner, tweeted “Mr. President — we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.”

The views fueling the spectacle in Charlottesville are repugnant. Let it only serve to unite Americans against this kind of vile bigotry. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 12, 2017

Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism. https://t.co/PaPNiPPAoW — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 12, 2017

No, Mr. President. This is a provocative effort by Neo-Nazis to foment racism and hatred and create violence. Call it out for what it is. https://t.co/WibPqkLsLa — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 12, 2017

Did Trump really say that he condemns the violence on "many sides"? The white folks with tiki torches brought the violence, own it. — deray mckesson (@deray) August 12, 2017