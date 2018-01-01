Eric Trump Bizarrely Defends Dad: ‘My Father Sees One Color: Green’

“He [Donald Trump] cares about the economy, right? He does not see race,” Eric Trump said. “He’s the least racist person I have ever met in my entire life.”

Former media mogul Donald Trump has time and again landed himself in hot waters for his obnoxious and racist comments. Most recently Trump invited criticism from across the globe for “hate-filled” remarks on several Central American and African nations. Since then the Republicans, the president and his family have been denying allegations of him being racist.

On Wednesday, Trump’s son, Eric, came in his defense of the president in an interview on “Fox & Friends” – the morning show by Fox News which is apparently the president’s favorite talk show.

"My father sees one color: green," Eric Trump told the hosts. "That's all he cares about. He cares about the economy."

Eric Trump said the president’s role as a businessman for decades indicate he was not interested in race and his only aspiration was to make money. “He [Donald Trump] cares about the economy, right? He does not see race,” he said. “He’s the least racist person I have ever met in my entire life.”

During an immigration policy meeting last week, Trump suggested the United States should accept more immigrants from Norway rather than allowing people from Haiti and other African nations, labeling them “shithole countries.”

Despite that, the president’s son went on to say that accusing his father of being racist is “total nonsense.”

Eric’s praise for father did not end here. He credited Trump for the low unemployment rates during the past one year of his presidency. “They won’t give him any credit for that and by the way he campaigned on that,” he said. “But then they’ll go out and call him racist. It’s very sad.”

Besides his derogatory and insensitive remarks, the former reality TV star has drawn criticism for his continued fixation with his businesses. Despite several assurances of not mixing business with politics, the president’s son Eric, charged with running the family business with his elder brother, Donald Jr., has actively raised funds for his father’s Republican allies. In fact, one of Trump’s senior advisers, Kellyanne Conway, was “counseled” for promoting Trump’s products.

Thumbnail/Banner Image Credits: Reuters, Jonathan Drake