Trump Tweets He Is Under Investigation — His Lawyer Says He Isn’t

“Let me be clear, the president is not under investigation. The president is not a subject or target of investigation,” said Trump legal team member, Jay Sekulow, in an interview.

President Donald Trump recently announced over Twitter that he was being investigated by the FBI as part of a widening probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year's U.S. presidential race and possible collusion by his campaign — an inquiry that has cast a shadow over his five months in office.

He has previously slammed the allegations of his involvement in Russia as a “witch hunt.”

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

However, contrary to the commander-in-chief’s believe, his top legal team member, Jay Sekulow, insisted that the president was not under investigation and appeared on several morning shows on Sunday denying Trump’s message.

“Let me be clear, the president is not under investigation. The president is not a subject or target of investigation.” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

He insisted Trump’s tweet was not a real statement, explaining that the message was in response to a Washington Post report suggesting the president was under investigation. “I think you’re reading more into the tweet than what’s there. The tweet from the president was in response to the five anonymous sources purportedly leaking info to the Washington Post.”

When Tapper slammed the lawyer, inquiring if Trump firing former FBI Director James Comey even had the potential to raise the level of obstruction of justice, Sekulow said, “The president has the authority as the chief executive to make those kind of decisions.”

He also commended Trump’s use of social media —that he could barely defend —as being effective.

“There’s a limitation on Twitter, as we all know,” Mr. Sekulow said on CNN. “And the president has a very effective utilization of social media.”

“This is not some complicated case,” he insisted.

Trump’s attorney repeated the same statements on NBC's "Meet The Press."

"The president is not and has not been under investigation for obstruction." He said the President used tweets to speak with the public directly. “He's responding to what he's seeing in the media in a way in which he thinks is appropriate to talk to those people that put him in office."

"He's not afraid of the investigation — there is no investigation," Sekulow said, adding, "there is not an investigation of the President of the United States, period."

Sekulow defending Trump was nothing new. The tweeter-in-chief has created a public-relations mess for his attorneys to cleanup many a times. But this time Trump apparently chose to self destruct after accepting that he was under scrutiny.

Several congressional panels continue to investigate Russians meddling in the U.S. election which has cast a shadow over the early months of Trump's presidency.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters