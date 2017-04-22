Trump Says ‘Congratulations’ To Injured Purple Heart Recipient

Barrientos had to have his leg amputated after he survived an attack in Afghanistan's Helmland Province.

No, Mr. President. Just no.

Here is what the President needs to understand; being awarded a Purple Heart after you were wounded or killed for your country is a little different from winning a season of The Apprentice.

When honoring people who have suffered losses for the country, you don't say "congratulations." Period. You thank the veterans for their services to the land but never - ever - congratulate them.

But Trump being the ignorant and self-absorbed draft-dodger that he is, committed a major gaffe while pinning the Purple Heart on the lapel of Army Sergeant First Class Alvaro Barrientos.

Barrientos had to have his leg amputated after he survived an attack in Afghanistan's Helmland Province.

During the awkward ceremony, Barrientos's wife, and FLOTUS Melania Trump were also present at the Walter Reed Medical Center, where the veteran was honored.

“Congratulations … tremendous,” Trump said to Barrientos, using his expansive vocabulary and ability to string together words to form coherent sentences.

Twitter, as always, had a lot to say about Trump's choice of words.

Oh...dear.

Really, believe me, no one seeks a Purple Heart.



Truly. https://t.co/HXbnVy2S2q — Kim Dozier (@KimDozier) April 22, 2017

@louwho27 It's rather like if Trump signed a condolence card to a widow "congratulations". Not everything we do to mark something is a congratulation. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) April 22, 2017

This is not the first time President Trump has angered people with his allusions to the Purple Heart. During his campaign, Trump was given a Purple Heart by a veteran. For the gesture, Trump said, "I always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier."