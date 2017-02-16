Apparently, Trump Had Trouble Booking A Hotel For The G20 Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is visiting Hamburg for the G20 Summit, was reportedly not able to book a major hotel in the city.

Turns out, Poland's first lady just brutally snubbing Donald Trump's handshake wasn't the only embarrassing thing to have happened to the leader of the free world in Germany this week.

Trump, who is visiting Hamburg for the G20 Summit, was reportedly not able to book a major hotel in the city because White House officials waited too long to book accommodations for the U.S. president.

Hamburger Abendblatt, a local German newspaper, reported even the Four Seasons had to turn him away as they did not have any vacancies. The Saudi delegation, apparently, had booked the entire place, leading Trump to scramble for alternative arrangements.

"The Saudis booked all 156 guest rooms and suites along with a number of rooms in the Hotel Renaissance and The Westin in the Elbphilharmonie, a concert hall," BuzzFeed reported.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Indian PM Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are staying at the Atlantic Kempinski.

Although it's not yet clear where Trump would be staying eventually, he could end up at the official Senate guest house in Hamburg while his staff would stay at the U.S. Consulate General in the city.

This isn’t the first time that the Trump administration has had to face problems in finding accommodations. Earlier this year, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had to stay at a sanitarium in a small German village, according to Bloomberg.