Too Little, Too Late: Trump Finally Acknowledges Portland Stabbing

The POTUS has finally acknowledged the Portland attack – more than two days after it took place and that too after tweeting about everything else under the sun.

President Donald Trump uses Twitter to rant about everything – be it “crooked Hillary”, the “fake news” or all the supposed injustices done to him and his cabinet members.

However, interestingly, he had no time to write even a few words for the Portland attack victims, Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, until more than two days after the incident.

The two men were brutally murdered while trying to stand up against racial abuse on a commuter train. While the world is hailing the duo as heroes for protecting two young girls, one of whom is Muslim and the other black, Trump who had just returned from his first international trip as president, took to Twitter to post about almost everything but the attack.

In the meanwhile social media users, and “60 Minutes” host Dan Rather, took to Facebook to call out Trump.

Dan Rather's open letter to POTUS urging him to take notice of the two heroes that were killed by a racist/Islamaphobic man in Portland. pic.twitter.com/jUXUHn7fen — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 28, 2017

Trump's tweets today...



4 About Fake News

1 Congratulating a man who assaulted a reporter

1 About Europe trip



0 Denouncing Portland attack — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 28, 2017

Finally, after receiving a lot of backlash for his coward act, the president posted a tweet acknowledging the incident, but that too from his official account, not the one he usually uses for most of his tweets. Also, he failed to mention that the incident could be a hate crime and that the attacker was a known white supremacist.

The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them. — President Trump (@POTUS) May 29, 2017

Soon Vice President Mike Pence also jumped on the bandwagon and put in his two bits.

Well said, Mr. President. Our thoughts and prayers are with the heroes in Portland and the loved ones they left behind. https://t.co/M2Zb68ykx5 — Vice President Pence (@VP) May 29, 2017

Here’s what Twitter users had to say to President Trump. Some even demanded he tweet the same from his personal account which has a much larger follower base, most of whom are alt-right Trump supporters.

@POTUS Took Trump 3 days to respond here. Was too busy reading tweets and blocking some of us on his Real Donald Trump account. Get to work, sir. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 29, 2017

@POTUS Tweet this on your personal account, too which has twice as many followers (and your most devoted followers).



Or is it here for a reason? — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) May 29, 2017

@POTUS 1-It took you 3 days

2-It's not 'violent' it's hate crime

3-Failed to mention the victims names

4-The girls who were attacked are Muslim — ??? ?????? (@Reem_AlHarmi) May 29, 2017

@POTUS More than a violent attack. This is domestic terrorism. Denounce it as such, and perhaps it happens with less frequency in the future. — Ben Berkon (@BenBerkon) May 29, 2017