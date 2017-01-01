Thanks To The Wall, Trump Voters Could Lose Their Homes To Mexico

“So absolutely, I would go to the people in charge and, you hate to say it, I would get a lawyer, but if it comes to that issue and you had to, you would.”

It seems President Donald Trump’s voters in border towns will be forced to forfeit their homes and lands if the president’s wall is built.

In a special report covered by CNN, in which the channel interviewed the residents of Texas — a state whose overwhelming majority voted for Trump — it was found there was already a history of government lawsuits filed to take property from people who lived close to the border. Many of the residents complained they were left without any land (or even homes) the last time the U.S. government decided to build a wall ten years ago.

“I was very angry, I just kept saying, how can they do that? How is that possible in the United States that they can do this?” D’Ann Loop of Brownsville recalled. “They put up a fence in front of our land and then keep us in here — lock us in. I didn’t understand. I was very — I was floored and flabbergasted.”

Loop and her husband said they were locked in and had to enter the U.S. through a special locked gate. They decided to fight for their property in court but, like many other people, lost the battle and now live on the Mexico side. The government paid them a settlement and took away their land; they were left with no property on the U.S. side of the wall.

However, now that Trump has planned to wall off the entirety of Mexico and there is a big chance that thousands of Texan landowners may be forced to sell their homes, some of his supporters are saying they will be forced to hire a lawyer to fight for their land.

Many of the residents say that although they voted for Trump, they do not agree with his border wall proposition, especially when it means cutting them off from their land.

“So absolutely, I would go to the people in charge and, you hate to say it, I would get a lawyer, but if it comes to that issue and you had to, you would,” said Pat Bell, another Texan resident.

Trump, throughout his presidential campaign, vowed he would build a wall separating the U.S. from Mexico, yet people — especially those from border towns who have already suffered through the building of a previous wall — still voted for him. And now the decision is coming back to haunt them.