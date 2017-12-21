Ohio Priest Jumps Off Skyscraper Amid Allegations Involving Minor

A Catholic priest from Ohio, who was under investigation for excessive and questionable contact with a minor, killed himself on Wednesday at a Chicago hotel.

Allegation against Father Csaszar involved 16 yr. old male, per email obtained by #10tv. The story tonight at 6. pic.twitter.com/VEGR9GOAAK — Kevin Landers (@Kevin10TV) December 21, 2017

An Ohio priest took his own life by jumping from a high-rise hotel in Chicago, following allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor at his church in his home state.

Father James Csaszar, who served a New Albany, Ohio, church just outside of Columbus, jumped from the 82-story Blu Aqua Hotel in downtown Chicago. His body was discovered Wednesday.

Csaszar had been on administrative leave for about a month while an investigation into his interactions with a youth was being conducted. It’s unclear what those interactions allegedly included, but the CBS affiliate station in Columbus did obtain email communication exchanged between law enforcement agencies that included the subject line, “inappropriate relationship between Priest and 16yom.”

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Columbus first discovered “excessive and questionable” texts between the priest and the minor on Nov. 7. Following their own internal investigation into the matter, they contacted the local authorities.

Police were looking into those texts and phone conversations between Csaszar and the young male, the CBS affiliate reports. Although the investigation was preliminary, and no formal charges had been filed, law enforcement had secured devices containing the alleged conversations as evidence.

The Cook County coroner’s office officially ruled Csaszar’s death a suicide, and no foul play is suspected. Since he is now deceased, the criminal investigation will likely end, reports Kevin Landers of Channel 10 News in Columbus, although a civil suit could proceed.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: REUTERS, Ronen Zvulun