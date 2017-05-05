'Is He A Terrorist?': Prince Philip Makes Racist 'Joke' About Bearded

Prince Philip, the Queen of England’s husband, has set off a firestorm of criticism after he allegedly "joked" about the possibility of a bearded man being “a terrorist.”
Prince Philip, 96, made the crude remark during an appearance at Sandringham church while leading a procession of royals on a walk.
As he spotted a white man in a ginger beard, he asked, "Is that a terrorist?"
“Philip was wishing lots of people a Happy New Year and then he spotted this guy with his distinctive beard. He pointed at him in a funny way and turned to one of his Royal bodyguards, saying: 'Is that a terrorist?’”
The incident comes just days after another member of the British royal family, Princess Michael of Kent, was accused of racism for wearing a blackamoor brooch at a party where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fiance, was present.
Markle is bi-racial.
Also, this isn't the first time Prince Philip has promoted controversy, that too by making a racist remark. There is, in fact, a well-maintained list of all the offensive things he has said and done over the course of many years. For example: He infamously told a group of British exchange students: "If you stay here much longer you'll all be slitty–eyed," while on an official visit to China.
Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Reuters