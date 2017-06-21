© Reuters

Pro-KKK Protesters Chant 'Trump!' At Anti-Confederate Rally

A group of white supremacists disrupted a rally that was being conducted at a City Hall in Hollywood, Florida, and brought Confederate symbols, white nationalist flags and chanted “Trump! Trump!” at the protesters.

The protesters were rallying against three street signs that are still named after racist U.S. Confederates. The protests happen every few months, however, this time it wasn’t peaceful. The chants can be heard at the 11-minute mark in the video.

One of the streets is named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, another is after pro-slavery crusader John Bell Hood and the third is named for Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general who later became the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

In the video clip, a man can be seen waving a white flag with a black, Confederate-style cross on it.

Jasmen Rogers of the Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward County and anti-Confederate protester said the KKK supporters also chanted “Blue Lives Matter!” and “White Lives Matter!” She further added that the turn-out in the protests was proof that more and more people want the names to be replaced.

“The protesters kept inching closer and, eventually, police had to form a wall in between them and us," There were a lot of cops and a lot of antagonism from the counter-protesters,” said Rogers.

Rogers said that at one point a protester shouted, “I don’t care about black lives either.”

“Those are the types of people we’re supporting by leaving these signs up. They made it really painfully clear why these signs need to come down,” she said.

State Rep. Shevrin Jones, who attended and spoke at the rally, said of the white supremacists, “We're not fighting with them. We're fighting against a time in history that divided our country. If Louisiana can do it, if Mississippi can do it, if Tampa can do it, Hollywood can do the same thing!"

 

According to New Times, among the protesters, at least one man is known to have neo-Nazi associations. In the past, he has been photographed wearing a neo-Nazi pin.

 

Following the U.S. election, these far-right activists also staged a number of rallies, which often turned violent, to demonstrate their support for Trump. Prominent leaders of the alt-right movement, aka the white supremacists, also drew attention by chanting Nazi-era slogans and holding events that reminded most of the Ku Klux Klan.

Ever since Trump assumed office, there has been a spike in hate-crime related incidents. Recently,

an Islamophobe from Oak Forest, Illinois, was charged with leaving threatening messages for an official at the Chicago chapter of Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Not long ago, in a confrontation that was later deemed a hate crime, a white male Trump supporter harassed and threatened three men he believed were Muslims. The altercation occurred at a Bellevue gas station where the man yelled racial slurs at the men, demanded they leave the country, and threatened to shoot them.

 

 

 

