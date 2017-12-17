Pro-Trump Camp's Latest Alternative Fact: Mueller Is Launching A Coup

“Both of them need to go. We’ve got to stop the coup before it becomes successful and these yahoos throw us into a civil war.”

President Donald Trump’s aides are condemning special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. In fact, they are calling it a “coup.”

During a radio interview, Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas criticized Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Mueller for their part in the probe and suggested both, Rosenstein and Mueller, “need to go” in order to “stop the coup before it becomes successful and these yahoos throw us into a civil war.”

The Republican made the comments while discussing a House Judiciary Committee in which FBI Director Christopher Wray defended his stance after Trump expressed, in a tweet, that the FBI’s reputation is in “tatters.”

Gohmert further said the investigators of the Russia probe are keeping the Trump administration “embroiled in something that should have gone away a long time ago.”

He also took a direct dig at Mueller and Rosenstein and said, “Mueller made no bones about it. He wants anti-Trump, Hillary-loving folks on his team. He wants people like [Andrew] Weissmann that said, ‘To heck with the law, to heck with the Constitution.’ This is about screwing people over like he did Anderson, Arthur Anderson that is. He didn’t care. He got the desired result and that’s why Mueller hired him. He wanted to hurt people that he wanted to hurt.”

The host then asked Gohmert about other members of the Russia probe team that have been involved in the Trump-Russia dossier.

To that the Republican replied, “See, they knew that. They had to know that, and they still were hired. So it’s not about we’re finding out about their bias and that’s why they’ve got to go. It’s that their bias became public and that became a problem.”

“Mueller stacked the deck. It was intentional in order to cover for him and Rosenstein. Both of them need to go. We’ve got to stop the coup before it becomes successful and these yahoos throw us into a civil war,” he added.

Fox News host Jesse Watters shared the same thoughts as Gohmert.

Before a segment with Kellyanne Conway titled “A Coup in America,” Watters suggested FBI investigation into alleged Russia election meddling is transforming into a coup.

“The investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign has been crooked from the jump. But the scary part is we may now have proof the investigation was weaponized to destroy his presidency for partisan political purposes and to disenfranchise millions of American voters. Now, if that’s true, we have a coup on our hands in America,” he said.

In another development, an organization established for Trump's transition to the White House said Mueller unlawfully obtained tens of thousands of emails. The accusation adds to the growing friction between the president’s supporters and Robert Mueller’s office.

