“We are entering a time of civil war. We must stay engaged. God, in his grace, has given us another chance,” said Rep. Tim Miller at the pro-Trump rally.

A pro-Trump rally staged on April 15, which is also Tax day, talked about everything but President Donald Trump’s tax returns. Approximately 200 delusional supporters were congratulating the-commander-in-chief for his victory while attending the “We Have Your Back” rally in Willmar.

“Get the Republican Party back on its feet again. We can’t let our guard down. We won the battle, but not the war,” said an event organizer, Ron Bransten.

Bransten obviously living in oblivion doesn’t know about the implications and dangers of an actual war, because how would he, after all he is not suffering in the countries that are being used as weapons testing grounds by the president causing massive turmoil.

It seemed using metaphors like “war” was trending like Trump’s tweets at a rally celebrating his victory. Local politician, State Representative, Tim Miller went as far as actually declaring a war.

Miller, R-Prinsburg, told the crowd (many sitting in the comfort of their cars considering it was a brisk day) about a time of staying engaged in civil war.

“We are entering a time of civil war. We must stay engaged,” he said. “Government doesn’t create prosperity, the people do. God, in his grace, has given us another chance.”

The second chance apparently refers to his shady master, who brags about winning but doesn’t plan on revealing his tax returns.

Andy Cilek of the Minnesota Voter Alliance, mentioned the threat of "ineligible voters", this threat was nothing but a made-up one like the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration.

Republican congressional candidate David Hughes, who lost to Peterson in 2016, and is running, again, highlighted how Trump’s executive order is "doing good things for the nation."

But all these statements don’t come as a surprise. Like Trump, his followers and his administration have detached from reality, turning a blind eye towards the extremism that spurred across the country following the media mogul’s xenophobic rhetoric.

Only time will tell the good splitting families and deporting people has done to America.