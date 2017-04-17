Teacher Shames Inattentive Students By Exposing Their Browsing History

The list showed how some students spent (read: wasted) time browsing Facebook and Amazon. Some even looked at "pictures of sliced bread."

My GSIs recorded all the things they caught students doing in lecture over the semester ?????? pic.twitter.com/nvvhYAMaa0 — Tahany (@TahanyAls) April 17, 2017

Tired of his students procrastinating during lectures, a university teacher shamed his class by publishing their browsing history.

And that certainly caught their attention.

The teacher used a Powerpoint slide to present the list entitled "Things I Noticed EARTH 222/ENVIRON 232 Students Doing During Class." Tahany Alsabahi, a University of Michigan undergraduate , shared an image of the findings on Twitter.

From browsing shopping and social media websites to even looking at "pictures of sliced bread," the slide showed various other ways students were procrastinating in class. Some even looked up "photoshopping President Trump onto muppets."

There were other searches as well, such as “buying $240 worth of turtle necks” and looking up pornography.

The professor also marked several searches with an (x), which were looked up by multiple students every day. These included: browsing Amazon, Reddit, Facebook and Tumblr, reading The New York Times, The Huffington Post and general shopping.

Alsabahi's post was widely shared on social media. While a lot of people found it hilarious, others thought it an invasion of students' privacy.

"Most people found [the slide] funny, [I’m] sure some people were embarrassed but overall we thought it was hilarious," Alsabahi told the university publication Fresh U.

