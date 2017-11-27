Trump-Backed Group Caught Trying To Plant Fake Story To Help Roy Moore

Conservative provocateur James O’Keefe reportedly tried to feed The Washington Post with a false sexual assault story, but his attempts backfired.

A conservative group reportedly tried to plant a fake sexual assault story about controversial Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore in hopes of discrediting all others who have accused him of sexual abuse and pedophilia so far – but failed spectacularly.

As The Washington Post reported, a woman who identified herself as Jaime Phillips approached The Washington Post and made some rather dramatic allegations against the Alabama Republican. She claimed Moore initiated sexual contact with her when she was only 14 and she ended up being pregnant and getting an abortion a year later.

Given the similar nature of past accusation, the newspaper decided to look into her rather dramatic story, but came across several inconsistencies.

Firstly, they discovered a GoFundMe under Phillips’ name asking for funds to move to New York.

“I’ve accepted a job to work in the conservative media movement to combat the lies and deceipt [sic] of the liberal MSM,” the appeal, which is now offline, reportedly said. “I’ll be using my skills as a researcher and fact-checker to help our movement. I was laid off from my mortgage job a few months ago and came across the opportunity to change my career path.”

When she was asked about it, Philips “insisted she was not working with any organization that targets journalists.”

Secondly, the woman also kept asking reporter Beth Reinhard “to guarantee her that Moore would lose the election if she came forward.”

Later, the Washington Post reporters saw her walking into the New York headquarters of Project Veritas Action – a right-wing group ran by infamous conservative provocateur James O’Keefe, who has a history of conducting controversial sting operations, editing the footage to remove context and then targeting non-conservative organizations, like Planned Parenthood.

“We always honor ‘off-the-record’ agreements when they’re entered into in good faith,” said The Post’s Executive Editor Martin Baron. “But this so-called off-the-record conversation was the essence of a scheme to deceive and embarrass us. The intent by Project Veritas clearly was to publicize the conversation if we fell for the trap. Because of our customary journalistic rigor, we weren’t fooled, and we can’t honor an ‘off-the-record’ agreement that was solicited in maliciously bad faith.”

The idea behind the alleged operation seems straightforward.

Had O’Keefe’s organization managed to feed the false story to the Washington Post, they would not only have successfully discredited and embarrassed the newspaper, but also undermined the women who have accused Moore of having sexual relationships with them when he was in his 30s and they were merely teenagers. That would have given credibility to the conservatives who claim the allegations against the politician are false.

Meanwhile, whereas Philips did not comment on the Washington Post story, O’Keefe decided to respond by threatening to release “hidden camera footage into Washington Post.”

However, he would not say if Phillips worked for his organization or if he was working with Moore.

The Project Veritas founder, who is not only a strong support of President Donald Trump but also received $10,000 in donations from the Trump Foundation back in 2015, claimed his videos prove the anti-Trump biasness within The Washington Post.

Thumbnail and Banner Credits: Reuters, Marvin Gentry