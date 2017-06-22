Disabled Trumpcare Protesters Dragged Away From McConnell's Office

People in wheelchairs and with ventilators showed up to stage a "die-in" outside Mitch McConnell's office, but were violently removed by Capitol Hill police.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell finally unveiled the Senate GOP's draft of Trumpcare on Thursday and was met with several dozen protesters gathered in front of his office, who were were then aggressively removed by law enforcement.

The attempted "die in" in opposition to the legislation was organized by ADAPT, a national advocacy group for those with disabilities. In a statement, the group made it clear where they stand in regards to the GOP's moves to dismantle American health care.

"The American Health Care Act caps and significantly cuts Medicaid which will greatly reduce access to medical care and home and community based services for elderly and disabled Americans who will either die or be forced into institutions. Our lives and liberty shouldn't be stolen to give a tax break to the wealthy. That's truly un-American."

Capitol Hill police turned up to remove the demonstrators and, according to images and video footage on social media, it got rough. Some protesters with physical disabilities were dragged away and witnesses claim that one officer even dropped a protester in a wheelchair. Others reported blood on the floor.

"The government wants to kill me," a woman yelled as police led her away.

Capitol Police arresting protesters who rely on wheelchairs. They dropped one.#NoCutsNoCaps pic.twitter.com/R6OiJ5P1h7 — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) June 22, 2017

Capitol Police are physically removing protesters who are staging a "die-in" in front of McConnell's office pic.twitter.com/8BU0dW63VI — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 22, 2017

Cheering as this woman is put into the Capitol Police vehicle. pic.twitter.com/vQrEt7nuDs — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) June 22, 2017

Capitol police are dragging people away from Mcconnell's office. pic.twitter.com/ldvakYdvl4 — Mariam Khan (@MKhan47) June 22, 2017

There have been no reports of injuries yet and police told CNN that they were still processing the scene. They said that they will release a statement with arrests and charges later today.

Republicans have already come out opposing the Senate rendition of the AHCA and so a fierce debate is expected on Capitol Hill. With over half of voters in deep red states opposed to the bill and people in wheelchairs demonstrating in the halls of Congress against Trumpcare, the chances of it passing remain slim.