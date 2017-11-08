Protesters Scream At The Sky To Mark Anniversary Of Trump Victory

Those who have been fed up with Trump over the course of most of the past year released their frustrations by publicly screaming into the sky on Wednesday.

Here's a simple protest on the anniversary of Trump's election: At midnight, scream your head off. https://t.co/tmxQcaHFqa pic.twitter.com/zmY7Pj3CAm — W magazine (@wmag) November 8, 2017

Thousands of Americans engaged in the cathartic act of screaming on Wednesday night, to mark the anniversary of Donald Trump’s election win last year.

Directing their screams into the sky, the protesters commemorated the despair they felt when Trump had won a surprising Electoral College victory last November. The event, besides granting thousands of demonstrators the opportunity to release pent-up frustrations with the administration, allowed participants to see (and hear) that they were not alone.

“Coming together reminds us that we are not alone, that we are part of an enormous community of activists who are motivated and angry, whose actions can make a difference,” Johanna Schulman, an activist who helped organize a screaming event in Boston, said.

These protests took place in Boston, New York, Dallas, and other cities across the U.S., according to the Hill.

“Primal scream therapy” is indeed a real method that some psychologists recommend for patients to deal with overwhelming anxieties that confound their lives. Screaming has even been used at some university campuses across the U.S. to help stressed-out students manage difficulties arising as they deal with classes, midterms, and social complexities.

It was that idea in mind that led to the screaming protests. But the frustrations of those who participated may soon be alleviated — electoral wins by Democrats and anti-Trump candidates across the country on Tuesday indicate that a wave of change may come to Washington D.C. next year during the 2018 midterm elections.

Still, barring some extraordinary events in the foreseeable future, Trump is slated to remain president until at least 2020. That alone gives people reason to scream — but those same individuals must also remember to vote, and to stand up against the issues that inspire these screams.