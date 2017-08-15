© Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Americans Are Ready To March Across The Country If Trump Fires Mueller

by
Chris Walker
Donald Trump has proven he’s audacious enough to fire special counsel Robert Mueller. If that happens, protests are already planned in cities across the U.S.

A woman holds up a "RESIST" sign as others behind her join in on a protest outside a Donald Trump rally in Phoenix, Arizona.

Nobody knows when it will happen, or even if it will happen. But in the event that President Donald Trump fires Russia investigation special counsel Robert Mueller, a plan is already in place for people to respond across the country.

MoveOn.org has established meeting places in hundreds of cities across the United States, urging its members and those who are concerned with the possibility of Trump firing Mueller to meet at their closest location in the event of the special counsel’s termination, to protest that action.

MoveOn explains that it is important to take quick and drastic measures to respond to such an event. “This would be a constitutional crisis for our country,” they write. “It would demand an immediate and unequivocal response to show that we will not tolerate abuse of power from Donald Trump.”

The meet-ups, which if held would be called "Nobody is Above the Law" rallies, would take place at a certain time depending on when the announcement of Mueller’s firing gets made. If Trump fires Mueller before 2 P.M. local time, then that community should meet at their designated spot to protest on that day at 5 P.M. If the termination occurs after 2 P.M. local time, the rally would take place the following day at noon at the protest site.

If this seems like people are preparing for the worst, there’s ample reason to worry: Trump tweeted out several times on Sunday his dissatisfaction with the direction of the Russia inquiry, openly doubting the legitimacy of the charges that were set to be made on Monday morning.

After it was announced that Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort (and his former business associate Rick Gates) were being formally charged, Trump again logged into his Twitter account on Monday to disavow any connection to Manafort’s misdeeds, and to urge more attention be made on Hillary Clinton.

The claims made by Trump — that Manafort’s crimes occurred “years ago” — have been challenged. Manafort’s schemes allegedly took place between the years 2006 and 2016, the last year of which he was part of Trump’s campaign from March until August.

If Trump continues to show his distaste for the investigation, it could prompt him to consider removing Mueller from his position. The president does have the right to fire Mueller, but doing so comes with its own political consequences, and could cause confidence in Trump, already at dismal levels, to erode even further.

The president needs to see that the American people do not approve of such tactics...and if he chooses to ignore the voices of those who oppose his actions, then Congress needs to see those crowds, too, and act accordingly to allow Mueller to continue his investigation, unimpeded. 

Ex-Trump Campaign Chief Paul Manafort Charged With Conspiracy

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

