US's Largest Anti-Muslim Group Cancels 67 Pro-Trump Rallies

The country's largest Anti-Muslim Extremist group ACT for America has cancelled nationwide Pro-Trump rallies scheduled for September 9th in fear of violence and retaliation. An online "Day of ACTion" will replace the planned demonstrations.

Right-wing extremist hate groups like ACT for America are crumbling. The largest grassroots anti-Muslim group in the United States cancelled up to 67 pro-Trump demonstrations scheduled to take place on September 9th in cities all over the country.

PayPal, in an effort to shut down hate groups online, has also deactivated ACT for America’s accounts.

Call @PayPal and demand that ACT For America's account is reinstated immediately.https://t.co/LoWifrmibO#WednesdayWisdom — ACT for America (@ACTforAmerica) August 23, 2017

ACT for America rallies were cancelled due to recent escalation of violence, according to a statement released to Breitbart News. Instead, the organization will hold an online “Day of ACTion,” because hateful extremists are now afraid to show their faces.

“ACT for America is deeply saddened that in today’s divisive climate, citizens cannot peacefully express their opinion without risk of physical harm from terror groups domestic and international.

In recent weeks, extremist and radical organizations in the United States and abroad have overrun peaceful events in order to advance their own agendas, and in many cases, violence has been the result. Given the security issues of organizing public events, the responsible decision is to deny this opportunity to Neo-Nazis, Antifa, the KKK, and ISIS inspired individuals and groups. ACT for America’s membership is patriotic citizens whose only goal is to celebrate America’s values and peacefully express their views regarding national security.”

It’s laughable for ACT to try and distance their organization from violence and racism. When the group held “March Against Sharia” events in June racist groups flocked from all over, including two prominent groups from Charlottesville: the “blood and soil” fascist group Vanguard America (VA), and white nationalist Identity Evropa (IE).

James Alex Fields, the alleged driver of the car that killed Heather Heyer and injured many others on August 12th was seen bearing a Vanguard America shield at the Charlottesville demonstration.

Here is a picture of James Alex Fields in the uniform and insignia of Vanguard America, the group he is definitely not a part of. pic.twitter.com/1xVwuMsk2i — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 14, 2017

According to Southern Poverty Law Center, white supremacists are attracted to ACT’s strong anti-Muslim rhetoric. They argue that Muslims are overtaking Europe, and the rallying cry at Charlottesville was “You will not replace us!”

White Nationalists chanting "You will not replace us" in #Charlottesville...



Consider yourselves replaced. #racismmustfall pic.twitter.com/KhwtxrBMu3 — Blaze Chastain (@BlazerStream) August 13, 2017

Whites yelling "Jew will not replace us" while carrying torches are pretty much the definition of the KKK. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/LVPYPwGG80 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 12, 2017

Enough is enough and it looks like racists are losing steam. The turnout in Boston proves the opposition to this type of hate, and the move to cancel these pro-Trump, “America-first” rallies may be a sign that this racist movement is falling apart.

ACT for America’s Facebook event for a National Conference in October currently only has 28 attending members. On the other hand, a Facebook event to peacefully counter-protest white nationalists in San Francisco already has over 2,000 attendees.

Prior to the nationwide cancellation, ACT rallies were shut-down by cities like Milwaukee and Syracuse. The group may be retreating to the safe-spaces of anonymity on the internet, but the fight against racism does not end here.

