Psychiatry Experts Warn America Of Trump's 'Dangerous Mental Illness'

Mental health experts said they could no longer stay silent about their troubling observations of President Donald Trump’s unstable mental state.

A group of psychiatrists came together at Yale University to confirm what most of us have already suspected about President Donald Trump: He is mentally unstable.

According to the Independent, mental health experts have determined that Trump has a “dangerous mental illness” and is unfit to be president as he is “paranoid and delusional.”

“Worse than just being a liar or a narcissist, in addition he is paranoid, delusional and grandiose thinking and he proved that to the country the first day he was President. If Donald Trump really believes he had the largest crowd size in history, that’s delusional,” said Dr. John Gartner, a psychotherapist who advised psychiatric residents at Johns Hopkins University Medical School.

Dr. Gartner also noted that as mental health professionals, the group has an “ethical responsibility” to warn Americans about the dangers of Trump’s apparent mental state.

Earlier this year, Gartner started an online petition calling for Trump to be removed from office due to the fact that he is “psychologically incapable of competently discharging the duties of president.” Thus far, the petition has collected more than 40,000 signatures.

Psychiatrist and New York University professor James Gilligan also offered his analysis of Trump during the conference at Yale.

“I’ve worked with murderers and rapists. I can recognize dangerousness from a mile away," Gilligan said. "You don’t have to be an expert on dangerousness or spend fifty years studying it like I have in order to know how dangerous [Trump] is.”

The arguments made during the conference have faced some backlash from other mental health professionals who suggest that the doctors involved violated the American Psychiatric Association’s “Goldwater rule,” which says psychiatrists are not supposed to give professional opinions on people they’ve never personally examined.

In response to the concern, Gartner offered his point of view. “This notion that you need to personally interview someone to form a diagnosis actually doesn’t make a whole lotta (sic) sense. For one thing, research shows that the psychiatric interview is the least statistical reliable way to make a diagnosis.”

The doctors involved in the panel reportedly maintain that even if their claims go against the traditional code of ethics, they couldn’t remain silent on the issue because “too much is at stake.”

While this evaluation doesn’t come as much of a surprise, the fact that it is recognized and addressed by people who specialize in mental health and psychiatry validates the concerns that many Americans have about the president’s ability — or lack thereof — to lead this country.