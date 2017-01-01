12 Numbers That Prove Puerto Rico is Still In Deep Crisis

Almost 90 percent of homes in Puerto Rico were damaged by the Class 3 hurricane and 80 percent of the island’s crops were destroyed.

It’s been more than three weeks since Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico. Despite private and federal aid, the island is still nowhere near out of its humanitarian crisis.

“What happened in Texas and Florida were disasters,” W. Craig Fugate, the FEMA administrator under former President Barack Obama, told the New York Times. “What happened in Puerto Rico was a catastrophe.”

Only nine percent of Puerto Ricans had electricity as of Oct. 13. Only 63 percent of the people had drinking water. That means 1.2 million Puerto Ricans are still without potable water and are using contaminated, bacteria-laden water from streams. Seventy six percent of cell phone communication still remains suspended while only 392 miles of roads were open for transport on Oct. 12 out of 5,073.

Almost 90 percent of homes in Puerto Rico were damaged by the Class 3 hurricane and 80 percent of the island’s crops were destroyed.

Official figure of death is 48, however, at least 117 people still remain missing and the actual death toll is expected to be much higher.

The overall estimated cost of damage in Puerto Rico is an astounding $95 billion dollars.

Meanwhile, Washington shows no urgency for this crisis and the response of federal officials remains inefficient at best.

