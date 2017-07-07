© Reuters

Putin And Trump Mocked Journalists At G20 And It Was Chilling

by
editors
“These are the ones who insulted you?” the Russian president asked his U.S counterpart, gesturing towards the reporters in the room.

President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met face-to-face for the first time, at least officially, at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The two world leaders, whose alleged relationship has sparked a raging controversy, talked for over two hours during their meeting, only attended by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and translators.

However, during a photo-op ahead of their highly anticipated meeting, Putin and Trump seemed to have found their mutual dislike towards the media and traded some disparaging comments about the reporters gathered to cover the conventional handshake.

“These are the ones who insulted you?” the Russian president asked the business mogul, gesturing towards the reporters as they began to leave the room.

Trump obviously responded by breaking into a smug smile and nodding his head.

“These are the ones,” the former reality TV star answered as the Russian dictator grinned. “You're right about that.”

Both Putin and Trump believe the media is working against them. While the U.S. president has repeatedly attacked the press, even declaring it “the enemy of the American people,” Putin has been accused of killing reporters who dare to go against him – which makes their inside joke even more ominous and chilling.

According the Committee to Protect Journalists, almost 60 journalists have been killed in Russia since 1993.

Earlier this month, President Trump came under fire for tweeting a doctored clip from 2007 WWE Wrestlemania that showed him tackling and punching a man with CNN’s logo superimposed on his head.

 The video was taken from Reddit and he only captioned it with, “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN.”

Not only was it disturbing that the U.S. commander-in-chief posted something so aggressive and then retweet it from the official POTUS account, it was also alarming how with one single tweet he endorsed violence against journalists.

He is going to get somebody killed in the media. Maybe that will stop him,” CNN political commentator and Republican strategist Ana Navarro said at the time. “He is surrounded by enablers that shake their heads and nod their heads at everything he says. They have got to stop. They have got to stand for democracy and for freedom of the press. This is just going way too far. The president of the United States is inciting violence against the free press. In America, we cannot stand for it.”

When asked about the clip later, Trump said the news network had taken the issue "too seriously.”

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters

Tags:
donald trump first amendment free speech g20 summit journalists kremlin media news president donald trump reporters russia united states vladimir putin
