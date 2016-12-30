Putin Responds To Russian Sanctions By Inviting American Kids To Party

Vladimir Putin has responded to Barack Obama's sanctions in Russia by tweeting to Donald Trump and inviting the children of American diplomats and Russia to a party.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to President Barack Obama's sanctions against Russia by inviting the children of American diplomats to his Christmas and New Year parties at the Kremlin.

Since the FBI and CIA confirmed that Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee to influence the United States presidential election, Obama has joined many other notable politicians in decrying Russia's interference in U.S. politics and cybersecurity. The U.S. government has now expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the country in response.

Putin has stated that he will not expel any American diplomats in Russia, although some Russian officials have urged him to respond to the U.S. in kind.

No, instead he has decided to invite the children of the American diplomats to his holiday parties at the Kremlin, apparently attempting to take a holier-than-thou attitude toward Obama and the U.S. in the wake of the cyberattack.

The Mirror confirmed Putin's statement on the sanctions.

"We will not create any problems for U.S. diplomats. We will not expel anyone," Putin said. "Moreover, I invite all children of U.S. diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas children’s parties in the Kremlin."

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that he thought this was a "great move" and that Putin was "very smart," seeming to take Putin's side, despite the fact that Russia allegedly attacked the country he will soon be governing.

Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2016

The Russian Embassy UK tweeted an insulting message about Obama, calling him "hapless," and saying that everyone, including the American people, would be glad to see him go.

President Obama expels 35 ???? diplomats in Cold War deja vu. As everybody, incl ???? people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm. pic.twitter.com/mleqA16H8D — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 29, 2016

It is easy for Putin to take a lax and seemingly magnanimous stance with the U.S. as it is his nation that is under fire for the cyberattack. Putin has nothing to lose by remaining quiet and unresponsive after being accused of attacking the U.S.

What is more concerning is how Trump has made the practically traitorous choice to downplay the attack on American cybersecurity and repeatedly praise the Russian president in the wake of the controversy over Obama's attempts to protect the nation.

.@realDonaldTrump Don't you think it might be more appropriate for you to praise the American president instead of the Russian president? — Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) December 30, 2016

Putin and Trump have exchanged a number of vague messages and issued public statements about everything from better relations between the two nations to getting involved in a nuclear arms race since Trump was elected. As a result, it seems that Putin and Trump are two birds of a feather, posturing and flexing their political might, creating only concern and confusion.

Despite the uncertainty of what's ahead, we can be sure that we will greatly miss Obama's poise and class in handling international relations as we watch Trump and Putin trade political gaffes and bluster.

Banner/Thumbnail Image Credit: Reuters