Muslim Writer Told To Take Off His ‘Stupid Hijab’ Tweets Epic Comeback

FYI this is Islam. This is service to humanity. This love & compassion is how we end terrorism. #ManchersterArena https://t.co/uspQC5Hojb— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 23, 2017
Here’s a lesson for all Islamophobic Twitter trolls: Think twice before tweeting ignorant garbage to a best-selling author, practicing attorney and visiting fellow at Harvard University.
In a series of tweets, Qasim Rashid, national spokesman of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in America, condemned the recent terror attack in Manchester, England and also attempted to clarify misconceptions about Islam.
712 page document of Muslims condemning terrorism. https://t.co/Kr2mOys5aa— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 23, 2017
If you can't hear us you're not listening. #PrayForMancester https://t.co/xaQNcOLMao
It was a simple message of peace and solidarity.
However, one troll decided to cash in on the tweet to spread hate and bigotry in the most ignorant way possible.
@MuslimIQ Try taking your stupid hijab off and show us you have a brain.— Iain Bell (@iainkbell) May 23, 2017
Just to be clear, what Rashid is wearing in his Twitter profile picture is not a hijab — which is a veil traditionally worn by Muslim women, not men. He is donning what is known as a “songkokan” — an Indonesian cap worn by some Muslim men.
Obviously, Rashid responded to the ignorant tweet in the most brilliant way possible: a hashtag called “#MyAwesomeHat,” which includes an incredible collection of his hats.
Hats make life better. Here's #MyAwesomeHat that apparently kept my brains from falling out. #LawSchoolGraduation pic.twitter.com/Yh4e7IBo4B— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 24, 2017
Here's #MyAwesomeHat with my fellow Muslims while standing in front of the White House. pic.twitter.com/TVaJPoQpFa— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 24, 2017
Here's #MyAwesomeHat with my brother in faith Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/lHHLN5ooEK— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 24, 2017
Here's #MyAwesomeHat as I marched in the Rally for Sanity at the National Mall to promote Muslims for Peace. pic.twitter.com/8WnsWxvzjL— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 24, 2017
Here's #MyAwesomeHat when I....oh wait this is my brother @MuslimMarine in his awesome hat after he enlisted in the @USMC pic.twitter.com/vngn6CuOSc— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 24, 2017
Here's #MyAwesomeHat and my awesome key chain and my awesome t shirt that well summarize my beliefs as a Muslim. pic.twitter.com/SqLxcZhvy0— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 24, 2017
Here's #MyAwesomeHat with my fellow Ahmadi Muslim brothers at the @MuslimYouthUSA national retreat. Many awesome hats in this picture. pic.twitter.com/vyj1ZuepTl— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 24, 2017
Here's #MyAwesomeHat that...is just awesome. I mean look at it. pic.twitter.com/vpQt0Pv7LT— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 24, 2017
Here's me in #MyAwesomeHat all over the place.— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 24, 2017
In short, Hats are awesome. Thanks for all the love ??! :) peace. pic.twitter.com/rWO3kQ745x
