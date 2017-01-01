Quran Page Covered In Possible Feces Sent To Muslim Civil Rights Group

CAIR, the country's largest Muslim advocacy group, received a page covered in what appears to be feces along with a racist image of President Obama.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), an advocacy group that fights for the civil rights of Muslims in America, claims to have received a page of the Quran smeared with what's assumed to be feces. The message sent along the desecrated page also contained a “racist” image of President Barack Obama being depicted as a monkey.

On Facebook, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said that this last incident is just “a sample of the hate targeting American Muslims and other minority groups in the wake of the presidential election.”

Despite the sad state of affairs, Awad continued, “[t]hese bigoted acts will never stop us from defending the civil rights and freedom of all Americans.”

Along with the Facebook post, CAIR also uploaded an image showing the page of an English translation of the Quran covered in a dark brown substance and images of the message showing Obama's face superimposed over a the body of a chimpanzee. In one of the photos, you can see the caption “Primate in Chief.”

WARNING: Some of the images below may be considered offensive to some readers.

This year, at least 35 incidents targeting mosques have been reported across the country, and CAIR has called for an investigation into the potential bias that led to these attacks.

Considering only 19 similar incidents were registered during the same period last year, it's safe to say that we're seeing a considerable increase in anti-Islam attacks in 2017. According to CAIR, this may be due to the President Donald Trump administration and its “deafening silence” in the face of such attacks.

Calling the president to “speak out against the growing Islamophobia in our nation for which he bears substantial blame,” CAIR's statement urged “community members to report any bias incidents to police and to CAIR's Civil Rights Department.”

Hopefully, officials are able to find the individuals behind this despicable attack, which isn't only an attack against the Islamic faith and minorities as a whole, but an attack against Americans' individual rights to freely exercise their religion.