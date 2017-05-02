Bannon’s White House To-Do List Is Just As Ominous As You’d Think

Stephen Bannon's war room whiteboard apparently includes categories such as “pledges on Obamacare” and “pledges on immigration.”

Like most fictional villains, disgraced White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon also has a menacing to-do list. However, instead of being hidden in a secured safe somewhere, his list is scrawled messily on the infamous war room whiteboard for everyone in the administration to see.

The mission list even has small check marks to highlight President Donald Trump’s handful of accomplishments – most of which have to do with arresting and detaining immigrants. The words “world annihilation” might not be present on the board, but the notorious white nationalist’s other plans are just as ambitious.

For those wondering how everyone came to know of Bannon’s deepest, darkest desires, you have Rabbi Shmuley Boteach to thank for this iconic photo.

With @SteveBannon in the White House on #israelindependenceday. Steve is a great, stalwart friend of the Jewish State pic.twitter.com/PFxSCK7blc — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) May 2, 2017

Shmuley, a conservative Jewish public speaker, author and Breitbart columnist who reportedly goes by his first name, recently visited the White House to celebrate Israel's Independence Day.

While there, he stopped for a photo-op with Bannon, the man behind president’s white nationalist ideology. The rabbi probably just wanted a picture commemorating a meet-and-greet with his former boss, but he accidentally captured the whiteboard in the shot as well, later posting the image on his social media account.

As CNN's Andrew Kaczynski was quick to point out, Bannon's whiteboard included categories such as “pledges on Obamacare” and “pledges on immigration.”

The clearest part, which is the column on the right, mainly focuses on immigration, including well-known Trump campaign promises like suspending immigration from terror-prone regions, implementing new extreme immigration vetting, suspending the Syrian Refugee Program and creating support for victims of illegal immigration.

It also contained some rather ominous goals, like “cancel all federal funding to sanctuary cities,” “Sunset visa laws so congress is forced to revisit/revise them” and “finally complete the biometric entry-exit visa.”

Yikes.

Another statement read, “Build the Border Wall and eventually make Mexico...” while the Republican Party’s mantra, “Repeal and replace Obamacare,” was also visible in the photo.

To make things easier, BuzzFeed compiled some of the other things Bannon, the architect behind Trump’s xenophobic travel ban, had on his wish list:

Create a 10% repatriation tax

Lower the corporate tax to 15%

Eliminate the estate tax

Eliminate the carried interest loophole

Expand and revitalize the popular 287(g) program

Issue detainers for all illegal immigrants who are…for any crime, and they will be placed in removal proceedings

End “Catch-And-Release”

Hire 5,000 more Border Patrol agents

Restore the Secure Communities Program

Triple the number of ICE agents

Build the border wall and eventually make Mexico….

Sunset our visa laws so that Congress is forced to revise and revisit them

Finally complete the biometric entry-exit visa tracking…

Propose Passage of Davis-Oliver bill

Immediately terminate Obama’s “two illegal…

…pass “Kate’s Law”

@KFILE Been reading that whiteboard carefully. I think my favorite is "end Syrian refugee program ??" Ive never seen a more obnoxious check-mark — Sara Goodman (@ThatSaraGoodman) May 2, 2017

@KFILE A sick, jilted, angry man unable to come to peace w/ the fact that the world he grew up in has changed. — P-Yiddy (aka GSIAB) (@GasStationInBox) May 2, 2017

@KFILE Could this be referring to DACA. R's called it illegal EO. Trump has never been clear. If so, this is something! pic.twitter.com/LnzZ4vDjmi — PerSisterBK (@BklynDin) May 3, 2017

@RogueCPI @RabbiShmuley Half that whiteboard is immigration. It's just a wall of hate. It's one thing to hear it, another to actually see hate dominate policy. — tenaciousmomma (@coach_sjkl) May 2, 2017

It is also pertinent to mention that Rabbi mentioned the wrong Steve Bannon on Twitter, accidentally tagging a Scottish man living in the U.K.