Racist Students Harass Black Classmate With Disturbing Snapchat Photo

Two racist students from the Volcano Vista High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, apparently thought it would be funny to harass one of their female African-American classmates in the most repugnant of ways.

The bigots were reportedly suspended after sharing a photo depicting the lone black girl sitting among her classmates in Ku Klux Klan hoods.

Those white and ominous-looking KKK hoods were digitally inserted on their faces in the doctored picture.

The school’s principal rightfully condemned the image, terming it “repugnant and hateful.”

How did the principal find out about the racist picture? Well, as it turns out, someone who went ahead and posted the image on the school’s official Snapchat group. The picture was soon deleted, but not before being viewed by other students, who reported it to the school’s administration.

"It was awful," lamented Mary Morrow-Webb, the mother of the student in the picture. "It was frightening. I just really got sick to my stomach. I was afraid for my daughters and for the other children there that are at risk for these types of threats."

Albuquerque Public School launched an immediate investigation after discovering the image, and suspended the boys for ten days. One of them, who played for the football team, was also let go of the team.

However, the boys said in their defense the picture was supposed to be a joke.

But racism is anything but funny. In fact, it is evil and the root cause of all the inequalities in the society.

“You don’t expect your kids going to school and having to deal with racism and discrimination in 2017,” said the girl’s father, Lamont Webb. “It’s kind of appalling.”

The girl and her two sisters haven’t gone back to school since this disgraceful incident.

"And now they say they can't go back," lamented the mother. "And we can't afford to send our daughters to private school, so what options do they have? They finally have broken my girls. So what do we do?"

The parents also explained how this wasn’t for the first time their daughters had to go through such bullying. They said they had reported how three of their daughters were being bullied in the school, but everyone turned a deaf ear.

"We've been coming in with complaints of my daughter saying someone called her the N-word," Webb said. "Someone called her a porch monkey and different things like that on a regular basis."

The school condemned the recent picture and reported it to the police department.

"We took this to our police department," APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy said. "They came and investigated and are really looking very carefully at whether we should file charges for hate crimes. This is something we're looking at very carefully because it's this serious."

As for why the school didn’t take any steps to stop the previous racial bullying of the girls, the school blamed it on the previous administration, claiming the new principal will look into solving the matter.

"The fact is that she is out to make sure that this doesn't happen again," Reedy said. "She is adamant that the school is going to be safe for every single student that attends, and I would encourage any parent who has any concerns to contact Ms. Bannerman because she will look into it and they would be heard."

Thumbnail/ Banner Credit: Reuters, Elijah Nouvelage