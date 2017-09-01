Fans Unfurl 'Racism Is As American As Baseball' Banner At Fenway

The incident comes months after Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said fans at Fenway Park threw a bag of peanuts at him and called him the n-word.

A group of people were removed during Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park after they briefly unfurled a large banner that read: “Racism is as American as baseball.”

It was hung during the nationally televised game over the high left field wall at the stadium known as the Green Monster.

As per reporters present at the scene, the banner was put up for a few minutes by at least three fans. Fenway security later removed them from the premises.

It hung for a couple minutes before security pulled it off and escorted the fans out https://t.co/IyRVdcmhiJ — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) September 14, 2017

Umpire Joe West got together with Boston police officials and park security to have the fans who held up this sign removed from Fenway pic.twitter.com/EZYo94WqMR — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 14, 2017

Fenway has been home to racist incidents in the past. Just in May, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said fans at Fenway Park threw peanuts at him and called him the n-word.

Read More Red Sox Fans Hurled Peanuts, Racial Slurs At Player Adam Jones

The Red Sox released a statement addressing the banner, per Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com:

"During the fourth inning of tonight's game, four fans unfurled a banner over the left field wall in violation of the club's policy prohibiting signs of any kind to be hung or affixed to the ballpark. The individuals involved were escorted out of Fenway Park."

Csnne.com later reported the banner was meant to be an anti-racism message. A planner told the news channel:

"... We see Boston continually priding itself as a kind of liberal, not racist city, and are reminded also constantly that it's actually an extremely segregated city. It has been for a long time, and that no white people can avoid the history of racism, essentially. So we did this banner as a gesture towards that, to have a conversation about that."

Here's how people reacted to the incident:

people getting offended at the "racism is as American as baseball" banner...but not offended by actual racism. THATS .THE. FUCKING. PROBLEM. — Hank Anthony (@capitanfantasma) September 14, 2017

Racism is as American as...if you were offended by this sign...you might be a racist. ??????? — here*to*stay (@JuanaHula) September 14, 2017

Racism is as American, but bigger question is how did they get that huge banner in? — Joey Almonte (@jalmonte62) September 14, 2017

For the folks who dropped the "racism is as American as baseball" sign at the Sox game, I'm very confused by your message. — Glenn Kaplan (@gkaplan93) September 14, 2017

Racism is as American as

Pat Robertson

Jim Baker

Joel Osteen

and this weird new KKK GOP — 88Weighted (@88weighted) September 14, 2017

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports