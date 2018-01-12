© Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Jonathan Ernst

Trump Asks Why A ‘Pretty Korean Lady’ Wasn’t Dealing With North Korea

by
Shafaq Naveed
Trump also reportedly asked the US intelligence analyst where “her people” were from during the White House briefing.

President Donald Trump, who recently drew the ire of not only Americans but was slammed internationally after calling nations from Africa, as well as Latin American nations like Haiti and El Salvador, “shithole countries,” had earlier made a racist and sexist remark to a U.S. intelligence agent at the White House.

According to NBC, Trump, who has a history of making insensitive remarks, asked why a “pretty Korean lady” who briefed him on policy wasn’t negotiating with North Korea on behalf of his administration, just months before making the “shithole countries” remark.

The conversation took place in the Oval Office last fall when a career intelligence analyst specializing in hostage policy talked to the commander-in-chief the about the looming release of a family that had been held in Pakistan.

This was when Trump made the derogatory comment and asked her about her origin. “Where are you from,” he asked, two anonymous officials told NBC News.

“New York," she replied.

But the president was not satisfied with her response and asked her the same question again. She mentioned she was from Manhattan, just like Trump, referring to the president’s hometown. However, Trump wasn’t looking for this response.

He wanted to know where “your people” are from, according to the officials, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

After the analyst revealed that her parents are Korean, Trump turned to an adviser in the room and proposed her ethnicity should determine her career path, asking why the “pretty Korean lady” isn’t negotiating with North Korea on his administration’s behalf, the officials said.

Apparently being a woman and a “Korean” at that (even though the intelligence agent, being born in the U.S., was wholly American) was enough for Trump to completely dismiss her role as an expert in hostage policy and downgrade her to just a “pretty, Korean lady.”

However, the comments don’t come as a surprise considering the racist and sexist comments Trump has made in the past.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
April Ryan Asks Trump The Question All Of America Is Wondering

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Jonathan Ernst 

Tags:
donald trump korean north korea oval office president donald trump president trump racist trump trump news united states us intelligence us news washington dc washington dc news white house
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.