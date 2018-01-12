Trump Asks Why A ‘Pretty Korean Lady’ Wasn’t Dealing With North Korea

Trump also reportedly asked the US intelligence analyst where “her people” were from during the White House briefing.

President Donald Trump, who recently drew the ire of not only Americans but was slammed internationally after calling nations from Africa, as well as Latin American nations like Haiti and El Salvador, “shithole countries,” had earlier made a racist and sexist remark to a U.S. intelligence agent at the White House.

According to NBC, Trump, who has a history of making insensitive remarks, asked why a “pretty Korean lady” who briefed him on policy wasn’t negotiating with North Korea on behalf of his administration, just months before making the “shithole countries” remark.

The conversation took place in the Oval Office last fall when a career intelligence analyst specializing in hostage policy talked to the commander-in-chief the about the looming release of a family that had been held in Pakistan.

This was when Trump made the derogatory comment and asked her about her origin. “Where are you from,” he asked, two anonymous officials told NBC News.

“New York," she replied.

But the president was not satisfied with her response and asked her the same question again. She mentioned she was from Manhattan, just like Trump, referring to the president’s hometown. However, Trump wasn’t looking for this response.

He wanted to know where “your people” are from, according to the officials, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

After the analyst revealed that her parents are Korean, Trump turned to an adviser in the room and proposed her ethnicity should determine her career path, asking why the “pretty Korean lady” isn’t negotiating with North Korea on his administration’s behalf, the officials said.

Apparently being a woman and a “Korean” at that (even though the intelligence agent, being born in the U.S., was wholly American) was enough for Trump to completely dismiss her role as an expert in hostage policy and downgrade her to just a “pretty, Korean lady.”

However, the comments don’t come as a surprise considering the racist and sexist comments Trump has made in the past.

It’s like Trump just can’t decide whether he should be more racist or sexist, so he doubles down on both. — Bronco Bama (@BronckoBamma) January 12, 2018

Trump supporter- “See he’s not racist, he said she was pretty.” — Jason Laing (@jasonplaing) January 12, 2018

So #ShitholePresident demonstrates his racism AND chauvinism simultaneously. I'll say this much for him, the guy is a "genius" when it comes to multitasking hatred. — Owned by a Tabby (@ScratchCook) January 12, 2018

didn't he once ask a female black reporter to setup a meeting with black lawmakers, apparently implying because she is black she must know all other black people? — Schnitz and RESIST (@SchnitzAndGrins) January 12, 2018

People of color can never be fully American in this racist's eyes. — will (@willishl) January 12, 2018

It's not just the inappropriate words he uses, but the suggestions that people in power can be influenced simply by 'pretty'. In his case I believe it's probably true and he clearly holds others to his own shallow standards. — Like, really smart Nanobot72 (@nanobot72) January 12, 2018

Trump proves time after time that he has ??comprehension of compassion/ ??ability to think or express even the most fundamental humanity. Always talking down to ppl. Socially/ intellectually inept. Unfit to serve. — Roxanne Gallagher (@Roxyknowsknitts) January 13, 2018

He’s a stable genuis, you know. — Liz (@mommavandam) January 12, 2018

I'm surprised Trump didn't ask her if she knew Kim Jong-Un. — T. Filson Rogers (@tfilson59) January 13, 2018

Read More April Ryan Asks Trump The Question All Of America Is Wondering

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Jonathan Ernst