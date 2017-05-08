Swastikas, N-word Scrawled Across North Dakota Church

Reverends at the small church in North Dakota arrived Sunday to find racist graffiti on their door, to their surprise. Police are investigating.

Another day, another case of inexplicable hate and vandalism.

The Church of the Living God in Minot, North Dakota, was the target of racist and anti-Semitic vandalism early Sunday or late Saturday night, local news outlets report.

Vandals mark anti-Semitic, racist words on Minot chuch https://t.co/05E9CWKsw1 pic.twitter.com/pcQJTimWVf — WDAY TV News (@WDAYnews) May 8, 2017

On Sunday morning, Rev, Ensley Windham and wife Rev. Lynda Windham arrived at the church for the day's services when they found anti-Semitic and racist words scrawled across the door of the parish. But according to Windham, the church had no markings on Saturday.

They believe a vandal — or vandals — arrived at the scene late Saturday or early Sunday to draw swastikas, the n-word, and “KKK” on the building. The local police were promptly contacted.

“We've been here 29 years and this has never happened before,” Windham said, adding he “just [feels] sorry for the person that did this.”

The small Minot church is predominantly black, but white and Native American individuals also frequent the space, which is a mixed non-denominational congregation. Many of the 35 to 40 members who visit the church are children, and they were never exposed to the type of racism that was in full display early Sunday. But to many of the adults present, this type of attack isn't much different from what they have experienced in the past.

Unfortunately, Windham told reporters, he had to explain the graffiti to some of the children.

As reverends wait for the police to fully investigate the act of vandalism, Windham and his wife do not want to see this type of attack happening again.

After the sorrowful event, the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), an advocacy organization that works to defend the civil rights of Muslims, condemned the vandalism and extended the organization's support to the members of the Minot church.

#CAIR-MN Condemns Neo-Nazi Vandalism Targeting N.D. Church | Video: CAIR Responds to Harassment of Muslim Woman... https://t.co/Q3qhGEJ879 — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) May 8, 2017

It's truly heartbreaking to see this type of vandalism occurring anywhere in the country. Still, it's heartwarming to know that people of different faiths are extending their support to the victims.