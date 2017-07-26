Alleged Racist Delta Pilot Calls Stewardess 'A Piece Of S***'

“The actions of these crew members, as described, in no way reflects the respect, values and professionalism we expect from our employees.”

A Delta Airlines flight from New York to Maine was delayed, not because of a technical glitch but because the pilot and flight attendant had a furious altercation.

According to a witness, the male pilot was abusive towards the female attendant and reportedly used a derogatory term to address her. That is when the argument broke off and the two started shouting in the aisle of the aircraft.

The argument got so intense to a point that the pilot reportedly called her “a piece of s***.”

“His conversation was racist, inconsiderate and unprofessional,” said the witness, who remains unnamed.

The argument forced police to embark the aircraft, which was waiting to take-off from LaGuardia Airport. The two crew members were ordered to leave the plane and a replacement of the two were called which forced the flight to get delayed by two hours.

The flight was operated by Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air. The airline said in a statement, “Endeavor Air apologizes to the customers on board Endeavor Air flight 3925, operating as Delta Connection, from LaGuardia to Portland, Maine whose travel was inconvenienced as a result of a disagreement between two crew members.”

The statement further read, “The actions of these crew members, as described, in no way reflects the respect, values and professionalism we expect from our employees.”

A spokesman further added that the airline was investigating the incident.

Delta has been in headlines lately for its controversial actions towards its customers. Recently, a Korean-American man claimed he faced “mistreatment” and “discrimination” at the hands of Delta Airlines staff as he was boarding a flight from Los Angeles International Airport.

Justin Cho wrote in a Facebook post he was flying with his family for a vacation in Cancun when a Delta employee working at the ticket counter started behaving rudely towards his father.

In another incident, video emerged of a Delta pilot hitting a passenger in the aftermath of an Atlanta airport brawl. While attempting to break up a fight between two passengers, the pilot appeared to intentionally slap a woman in the face.

