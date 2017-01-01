Racist Mistakes Sikh Politician For A Muslim, He Responds With Love

The woman's screed, ignorant in more ways than one, has no power over this grace-filled politician.

Here’s yet another incident that only confirms the suspicion that hate from racists arises not from reasonable concerns, but from blind bigotry.

In Ontario, Canada, a racist heckler tried to grill a Sikh politician, Jagmeet Singh.

Singh is running to be the leader of the NDP and had organized a meet and greet last week in Brampton, Ontario. Before he could even greet the audience, a racist woman charges at him.

The woman, who identified herself as Jennifer, accused Singh of “being in bed with Sharia law” and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Apart from the hatred the woman spewed, there was one big problem with her rant: Sharia law is associated with Islam, and Singh is a Sikh — Sikhism is a separate religion entirely.

Several of Singh’s associates try in vain to move her aside and the woman warns them that she will call the police if she is touched by anyone. They then watch the spectacle with a resigned smile. Singh begins a chant of “Love and Courage” with the audience.

Ultimately, the woman decides to leave when she senses her hate has no place in the room.

Singh then addresses the issue in the most wonderful way possible.

“You know growing up as a brown-skin, turbanned, bearded man, that I’ve faced things like this before. It’s not a problem. We can deal with it,” he said soon after the woman left. “There’s going to be other obstacles that we’re going to face and we’re going to face them with love and courage.”

A remarkable response on Singh’s part indeed.