Racist MAGA Flyers Call For Deportation Of School Board Candidates

The flyers single out minority families in the community, urging that two candidates, one Chinese and one Indian, be deported ahead of a school board election.

This is where I grew up. I knew white people who talked like this around me bc I'm white. Now they're unashamed to advertise their bigotry. pic.twitter.com/cLBZ9Zmt14 — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 2, 2017

There should be no confusion about the racist overtones inherent in President Donald Trump's “Make America Great Again” rallying cry. The idea that America’s “greatness” supposedly required restoration by a white leader following the nation’s first black president needn't be dissected further.

But a school board election in Edison, New Jersey, is taking the phrase to newer, explicitly racist heights. A flyer is making the rounds within the community, urging voters in an upcoming election to “Make Edison Great Again” by voting against two minority candidates.

“The Chinese and Indians are taking over our town," reads the flyer. "Chinese school! Indian school! Cricket fields! Enough is Enough!!"

CRICKET FIELDS!

Voters in Edison, New Jersey are getting this brazenly racist flyer in the mail: https://t.co/Ab0CkXvOfA pic.twitter.com/0LlZcrsuUc — ✨dodai✨ (@dodaistewart) November 2, 2017

This is a real school board campaign mailer sent out in Edison, New Jersey. Horrendous and hateful. (via @DaliaFFahmy) #Election2017 #Racism pic.twitter.com/2mPCWm5nue — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) November 2, 2017

School board incumbent candidates Jerry Shi and Falguni Patel are pictured on the flyer, with the word “Deport” beneath their likenesses.

The back of the flyer continues a racist tirade against non-white families in Edison:

Stop the overcrowding! Stop taking over our sports fields! Stop the McMansions! Stop the multiple families living in the same house! Stop wasting school holiday! Stop the outsiders!

Edison’s mayoral candidates, Democrat Tom Lankey and Republican Keith Hahn, both denounced the flyer.

Lankey, the current mayor of Edison, added that, “Edison has proudly embraced our ethnic, cultural and religious diversity,” and that the city “will do everything we can to expose the shameful people behind this.”

The designer and distributor of the flyers is as yet unknown.

These flyers serve as a reminder that the “Make America Great Again” campaign served a more vile demographic — a group of hateful, bigoted individuals seeking to restore white supremacy in this country.

Mind you, not every Trump voter is a racist, and some may simply be ignorant of the phrase's undertones. But a sizable segment of those who espouse the “MAGA” mindset, on social media or in private, definitely hold prejudices that are difficult to remain blind to.

Fortunately, the current leadership of Edison, as well as the individual seeking to remove him from office, both object to this monstrous printing of racist sentiments. If only the same held true of our current leadership in Washington, D.C.