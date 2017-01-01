Watch: Racist Man Spits, Swears At Asian Taxi Driver

“There was a group of more than 10 at the beginning and they were really aggressive and then they dispersed but kept coming back.”

An Asian taxi driver in Blackburn, United Kingdom, became a victim of racism when a thug spat and swore at him.

The video, shot by a passerby at Whitton Park, shows a racist man spitting on Jangeer Ahmed, 50, before verbally abusing him.

The unidentified man said in the video, “black c**t, you dirty f***ing p***. I'm going to smash your head in.”

After going on the foul-mouthed tirade, the man punched Ahmed and encouraged two of his friends to do the same.

Two women, who were apparently jogging in the park, interrupted the man and tried to stop him from attacking the Asian taxi driver. However, it had little effect on the racist thug as he continued to abuse Ahmed.

Ahmed came to his own defense and punched the thug. The man then kicked Ahmed’s cab and ran away with his friends.

An investigation into the incident is underway by Lancashire Police.

Ahmed said he was on his way to the gym and had just parked the car when the thug attacked him. He said the man and his friends were “really aggressive” and “abusive.”

"There was a group of more than 10 at the beginning and they were really aggressive and then they dispersed but kept coming back. They were really abusive. This lot in the video was at the end. I was just trying to defend myself and didn't want to get involved but it was a difficult situation,” Ahmed said.

He further thanked the women who came forward to offer help.

"The two ladies stepped in to diffuse the situation but these guys kept coming forward. I would like to thank them and there were others who could see what was going on and were trying to calm things down. I would also like to thank the person who filmed the incident as it shows the level of abuse these guys were coming out with,” added Ahmed.

The video of the taxi driver’s confrontation with the racist thug has gone viral and as of now it has been shared 29,000 times.

“Poor guys just trying to earn a living and has to put up with this. How awful. Hope they get caught,” said a commenter.

While another one said, “Silly little boy. That is disgusting.”

