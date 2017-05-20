Racist Man Berates Passenger For Speaking To His Mother In Spanish

"But I'm speaking to my mother in Spanish because that's her language," replies Hector Torres, who recorded the shocking incident.

A man in a wheelchair went off on a racist tirade in a Reno, Nevada, airport after overhearing a passenger speaking to his mother over the phone in Spanish.

Hector Torres, the man who was on the phone, recorded the shocking encounter on camera. He was waiting inside a Reno-Tahoe International Airport terminal, scheduled to fly to Los Angeles, when he started talking to his Puerto Rican mother in Spanish on the phone.

Suddenly, Hector told BuzzFeed, he heard someone behind him say, "Can you believe this s**t?"

In the video, a man identified only as "Mike," can be seen hurling profanity-laden racist insults, at one point even saying, "Learn how to f*****g speak English," he shouts. "We live in America."

"I don't give a s**t, shut up!" the man responds.

Twice during the rant, Mike appears to physically confront Torres.

Just as Mike tries to ram his wheelchair into Torres’ seat, two Reno airport officers arrive.

Torres has decided not press charges against the man.

"The Airport Authority is saddened to see this type of situation occur at our airport or any other airport for that matter," said a statement from the airport. "The video is certainly disturbing. However, it is important to keep in mind that there may have been contributing factors with the individual involved that are not for public consumption, but that may have resulted in him acting the way he did."