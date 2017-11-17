Racist New Jersey Teachers Tells Korean Students She Hates Korea

“As a mother of two children, I find this incident heartbreaking,” said Grace Song, a member of the Korean Parents Group of Palisades Park.

A bigoted person, who unfortunately happens to be a teacher at the Bergen County Academies in Hackensack, New Jersey, discriminated her Korean students not once but twice.

The Korean Daily New York reported last week an unnamed Spanish teacher asked her 11th grade students about their culture and said she loved them but "hated Koreans."

This isn’t where she stopped, the racist teacher spewed hate in another class, she asked the Korean students to raise their hands, only to discriminate against them and tell them “I hate Koreans.”

Naturally, the parents were outraged after hearing from their children.

Following the teacher's racist rhetoric, Korean-American leaders have reportedly started encouraging family members to speak out against racial discrimination. The school administrators met with representatives from the Korean-American Association of New Jersey, Korean American Civic Empowerment and the Korean Parents Partnership Organization for an hour to discuss the alarming situation.

“We want to educate parents and if that happens we are going to let them know we all stand for whoever needs help," Korean-American Association of New Jersey President, Ellyn Park, said at a press conference.

“As a mother of two children, I find this incident heartbreaking,” Grace Song, a member of the Korean Parents Group of Palisades Park, said during the conference.

“I can’t believe such a remark was uttered by an educator no less, when civil rights are taken so seriously in the United States and in New Jersey,” Song added. “In solidarity with the Korean community and with all Korean students, I’d like to stand with the community to resolve this issue.”

Superintendent of Bergen County Technical Schools, Howard Lerner, said he couldn’t disclose details regarding disciplinary actions against the teacher because of confidentiality laws. But he reassured the concerned citizens the district will stay true to its commitment of maintaining diversity and a discrimination-free environment.

“Intolerance, insensitivity, or discrimination of any sort is contrary to the values and policies of the school district and not tolerated. Matters brought to the school’s attention are promptly and thoroughly investigated. Remedial measures are taken in appropriate circumstances,” he said.

Bergen County Academies reportedly enrolls about 1,100 students, with half of the school consists of Asians, including many Korean-American students.

According to Allkpop, the woman still teaches at the school, however, she doesn’t handle 11th graders anymore. Instead, she now teaches ninth and 10th grade students.

She reportedly issued an apology to all the students.

