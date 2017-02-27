Racist Poster In Australian Milk Bar Prohibits ‘Blacks And Dogs’

“Because the 14-18 year old black always steal. Prohibit 14-18 year-old blacks and dogs into the shop (sic),” read the vile sign placed on the front window of a milk bar.

A Melbourne milk bar is under fire for reportedly banning "blacks and dogs": https://t.co/0f0WdwkaVY pic.twitter.com/jVJrZeOKcJ — PEDESTRIAN.TV (@pedestriandaily) April 14, 2017

A milk bar in Melbourne, Australia, is under fire after a racist sign placed on its window was spotted by a local resident.

As per a photo of the sign posted on social media, it banned black teenagers and dogs from entering the shop. It has now been taken down.

The sign was first spotted and caught on camera by Cam, a local resident of Melton, where the shop is situated. He later posted the photo on his Twitter account.

"I don't think anyone in the Melton community would fancy this," Cam told 3AW channel, adding he couldn't believe what he'd seen.

After the sign attracted online attention, The Herald Sun interviewed the owner of the shop, identified as Lunjie Lin. He claimed a recent shoplifting incident involving Sudanese children prompted him to put up the notice.

“It’s happened about 20 times in two months and today when I tried to stop them they were asking to fight me,” Lin stated. “I was so angry so I went and made that sign and hung it up, a few hours later I thought about it and took it down.”

A Victorian Police spokesman said officers had been made aware of the sign: “Victoria Police does not support the language of the poster and deems the message as inappropriate.”

While the incident is upsetting, it’s not at all shocking considering racism stats in Australia.

“One in five Australians has experienced racism in the last 12 months,” concluded “one of the biggest ever surveys conducted on racism and prejudice in Australia” in February. It was commissioned by SBS with the Western Sydney University.