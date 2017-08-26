Sheriff Arpaio: I Will Never Apologize To Latinos

The notoriously racist sheriff has no regrets for allegedly targeted Latinos based on the belief that they were undocumented immigrants.

In a disturbing interview with Univision News, former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio made it very clear he will “never” apologize for allegedly terrorizing Latinos in Maricopa County.

“An apology for doing my job? That would never happen,” he stated.

However, he didn't stop there. Far from being apologetic towards the Hispanic community, Arpaio further explained how trivial their concerns were to him.

“I think if I stood on a big tower and I screamed at everyone, at all Hispanics, and I said that I disagreed with all the deportations and said ‘I love you all,’ it wouldn’t make any difference,” he added.

While such remarks coming from Arpaio are not surprising, they are shocking nevertheless.

The interview took place a few days after Trump decided to kill the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which will leave the futures of 800,000 “Dreamers," people who had been brought to the United States illegally as children, hanging in the balance.

Predictably, Arpaio commented on the decision – and it was as unsavory as one would expect, coming from him.

While he said DACA recipients “must wait a little and have some confidence in the president," he made sure to emphasize on his parents' legal immigration to the U.S.

“By the way, I’m not a Dreamer,” he said. “My mother and father came here legally from Italy. I’m a U.S. citizen, proud to be a citizen of the United States. My whole life was dedicated to defending my country. So I think [Trump] knows what he’s doing. I back him up on that. I back him up on anything he does, OK?”

Of course, he does.

After all, Trump did grant Arpaio a presidential pardon, recently, in a case involving racial profiling.

