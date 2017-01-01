Silicon Valley CEO Faces Lawsuit For Using N-Word And Assaulting Women

“Do you want me to go ahead and say n*****, n*****, n*****?” Gurbaksh Chahal allegedly said. “Martin Luther King might not like that, but he’s a n***** too.”

Silicon Valley CEO Gurbaksh Chahal, who previously made headlines for viciously assaulting his then-girlfriend at his penthouse apartment in San Francisco, is now facing multiple lawsuits for assault and discrimination.

In August of 2013, surveillance cameras caught Chahal beating the woman he was dating. He kicked her 117 times and then tried to smother her with a pillow for about 20 seconds, threatening to kill her. At the time, the tech bro struck a plea deal with the court and was placed on probation for three years.

Now, nearly four years later, he is once again under fire for allegedly physically attacking three women and firing a male employee who tried to intervene. He is also accused of using racial slurs and objectifying the female employees at his tech company, Gravity4.

According to the Daily Beast, Chahal allegedly called his workers “n*****.” Two other pending lawsuits accuse him of misleading investors, asking male coworkers which woman he should hire based on her looks and making death threats against an employee.

“I’m not going to stop the n-word,” the CEO once said, according to the lawsuit. “Dude, do you want me to go ahead and say n*****, n*****, n*****? I don’t give a f***. Martin Luther King might not like that, but he’s a n*****, too.”

Gravity4 Chief of Staff Ali Al-Ansari is also one of the plaintiffs. He accused Chahal of making sexist remarks about female employees and gender pay gap. He also alleged his former boss told him in “lurid detail” how he was going to assault the two women he had attacked.

When Al-Ansari tried to prevent Chahal from attacking a woman in his Miami apartment, Chahal fired him on the spot, according to the suit.

“Al-Ansari was forced to interpose himself between the woman and Chahal and physically intervened to defend this woman to block Chahal from hitting her,” the lawsuit claimed. “Chahal nonetheless managed to hit this woman. Al-Ansari repeatedly told Chahal ‘don’t touch her!’”

Al-Ansari reportedly recorded some of the altercation, which prompted Chahal to attempt to illegally access his personal laptop and destroy the data.

