Racist Teacher Tells Hispanic Students To 'Speak American'

"Men and women are fighting," the teacher told her students. "They are not fighting for your right to speak Spanish."

A New Jersey teacher was caught on camera, asking Spanish speaking students to "speak American."

The incident occurred at Cliffside Park High School and was caught on a Snapchat video. It all began after the teacher reportedly caught two of her students whispering to each other in Spanish.

The video begins with the teacher saying, "Men and women are fighting. They are not fighting for your right to speak Spanish. They are fighting for your right to speak American."

At the end, one of the students gets up saying, “You’re being racist. I know how to speak English.”

Later, other students present in the class also walk out of the class. The school reportedly has a large population of people from the Latin American community.

A graduate of the school, Maria Reyes, spoke to NorthJersey.com about the teacher's comments: "This is a teacher in Cliffside Park High School; she isn’t allowing the student to express his constitutional right."

"Going to this school, and now my sister does, I really do not want a teacher like this," Reyes added.

The school's principal also called an assembly to address the incident as some student brought the flags representing their heritage in protest.

While some people have also criticized students for not paying attention during class, many believe it was uncalled for to drag their ethnicity and language in the situation and ask them to speak "American," which, obviously, is not even a real language.

Ironically, the teacher involved in the incident teaches English at the school.

