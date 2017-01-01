Airbnb Host Cancels Woman’s Reservation Because She Is Asian

“I will not allow this country to be told what to do by foreigners. It’s why we have trump [sic],” the Airbnb host messaged before canceling the reservation.

These heartbreaking moments keep happening in Trump's America, yet it's still jaw-dropping how racists feel so emboldened nowadays.

A woman named Dyne Suh booked an Airbnb with her fiancé and two of their friends in Running Springs, California, for a holiday weekend. Everything was going as planned until she started getting racist messages from the Airbnb host.

To make things even worse, the host canceled the reservation at the last minute. Why? Because she realized Suh was Asian.

Suh had made the reservation around a month ago. She messaged the host to inquire if it was fine if two of her friends joined in and the response was positive, though the host mentioned that they would have to pay more money.

That was pretty standard. However, when Suh messaged again to ask about the amount she had to pay, the response was negative. All because the host thought she was chatting with Asians.

“So we’re driving up, we think everything is fine, we’re ready for this ski trip in Big Bear ... there were flash flood warnings all day, [and] I asked the woman again, is it OK if my two friends come, like, should we give you cash, or how much did you say it was again?” recalled Suh. “And she says, ‘Absolutely not.... You must be high if you think that that would be OK in the busiest weekend in Big Bear.’ Then she said, ‘No, we’re done,’ and she canceled the trip.”

Suh, who is a U.S. citizen and a student of critical race studies at UCLA, told the woman her actions would be reported to Airbnb, but the racist woman said she had nothing to worry about. “Go ahead. I wouldn’t rent to u if u [sic] were the last person on earth,” she texted, “One word says it all. Asian.”

Why did the host feel it OK to be so open about her racism? Apparently because of President Donald Trump.

“And I will not allow this country to be told what to do by foreigners. It’s why we have trump [sic],” the woman messaged.

Suh naturally felt dejected after her ski-trip ended like this.

“There are no bounds to racism, no matter what class you are, no matter what your education level, no matter if you are an American citizen,” a teary-eyed Suh commented. “What they see is that I’m Asian. What they see is my race, and this is how we get treated.”

“It stings that after living in the U.S. for over 23 years, this is what happens. No matter if I follow the law, if I’m kind to people, no matter how well I treat others — it doesn’t matter. If you’re Asian, then you’re less than human. And people can treat you like trash.”

The identity of the host hasn’t been made public. However, Airbnb later said it had permanently banned her from the platform after she canceled the reservation on racist grounds.

But these stories don’t come as a surprise anymore considering Trump’s stance on immigration, refugees, Muslims and minorities has done nothing but embolden xenophobes and bigots all across the country.

It is just sad to experience the rising trend of discrimination in Trump’s America against everyone who is non-white and/or practices a different religion.