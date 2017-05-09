© Reuters

Racist Trump Supporter Harasses Muslim Family Holidaying On A Beach

A white man verbally attacked a Muslim family with anti-Islamic slurs at Texas beach.

A Muslim American family was attending a family reunion on South Padre Island, Texas, when they became victims of a verbal attack by a fellow beachgoer. The disturbing incident was recorded by the family.

The incident took place at Pearl South Padre Hotel in Texas, where the family was staying. The video shows the family enjoying a game at the beach when suddenly the assailant yells slurs at them.  The family further reported that the abusive incident took place in front of their children.

In the video, the man can be heard yelling “F****** Muslim” and he also kept referring to ISIS repeatedly. Few moments later he began screaming about Sharia Law – which is derived from both the Quran (Holy book) and fatwas (the rulings of Islamic scholars.)

The man is believed to be a Donald Trump supporter as, towards the end, he repeatedly screams “Donald Trump, motherf******!  Come f*** with Donald Trump! Donald Trump will stop you!”

The family further added that little was done by the hotel administration during and after the incident took place. According to family, the management didn’t intervene when the man was shouting at them which was why it went on for a prolonged period of time.

After the incident, police arrived at the beach and arrested the man.

Hate related incidents have sparked up since President Donald Trump has assumed office. Recently, a Muslim woman in line at a Trader Joe’s store in Reston, Virginia, fell victim to racism when a blonde woman decided to attack her with slurs and an anti-Obama rant.

Twitter came in support of the Muslim family.

 

