AL Student Posts Videos On MLK Day Saying She ‘Fu**ing’ Hates Ni****s’

“I act like I love black people because I f***ing hate ni****s, so that’s really interesting but I just saved the f***ing ni****s by shutting that water off.”

Peep her finsta lmaoooo im dead ..she bold. Gottta love Alabama women pic.twitter.com/eFZDZDjsCj — Tabarius da Feminist (@TabisBack) January 16, 2018

Racism is alive and well in Alabama.

This Monday, while the United States was honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of racial equality, a University of Alabama student was busy touting her white privilege and entitlement.

Harley Barber, who claimed to be a member of the Alpha Pi sorority, posted two racist videos on her alternative Instagram account, where she repeatedly used the n-word accompanied by profanity-laced statements.

In one video, Barber shows herself turning off the faucets on a sink, saying condescendingly, “We do not waste water...because of the poor people in Syria. We don't waste water. I love how I act like I love black people because I f***ing hate ni****s, so that’s really interesting but I just saved the f***ing ni****s by shutting that water off, so jump on this, jump on this…,” said the woman, derailing into incoherent blabbering.

The video apparently got a lot of backlash for her racist comments and some people even warned her they would report her to her sorority officials.

Of course, the completely tone-deaf woman, instead of feeling repentant for her act, posted another video on her “Finsta,” which was just as worse, if not more so.

Read More White Supremacists Put Up Racist Banner, Give Nazi Salutes At SMU

LMAOOOOO BRO SHE SO BOLD.... yeah her life over after these videos lmaooo pic.twitter.com/1vYt80ACkr — Tabarius da Feminist (@TabisBack) January 16, 2018

“Ni****, ni****, ni****. I don’t care if it’s Martin Luther King Day. Ni****, ni****, ni****. I’m in the South now, bi***, so everyone can f*** off. I’m from New Jersey so I can say ni**** as much as I want,” she said, looking quite deranged, in the video.

Shortly after the video went viral, University of Alabama spokesman Chris Bryant released this statement:

“These remarks are ignorant and disturbing and in no way reflect the values of The University of Alabama. This unfortunate behavior has been reported to the Office of Student Conduct as it does not align with the community expectations of students at the Capstone.”

The executive director of Alpha Phi International Fraternity, Linda Kahangi also stated she condemned the “language and opinions in these video.”

“They are offensive and hateful to both our own members and to other members of the Greek and campus community. The Beta Mu chapter leadership and supporting alumnae moved quickly to address the offense, and Ms. Barber is no longer a member of Alpha Phi," she said.

However, only expelling the woman from the sorority is not enough. It’s clear Barber never bothered to learn about racial sensitivity — or even to respect human beings — and at her age, that is inexcusable. The University of Alabama has a yellow light speech rating, according to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education’s campus, which means they restrict certain type of expression — including protected speech — and can take strict actions against students who violate the code.

They should definitely implement these policies when it comes to derogatory, racist slurs.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s got her number.

This breaks my heart to see a pretty young lady in her college years filled with such ugliness and hate. It will cost her more than she understands. She will now be a social media joke. A racist. Ruining her future before it ever starts. Sad! https://t.co/5SpbW6m2cH @TheRoot — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) January 17, 2018

This pisses me off for two reasons. First, the fact that she's using that language. And second, she thinks that it's okay because she, a New Jersey native, is in the South. https://t.co/NFhpUYkIg7 — Bluto (@BlutoTweets) January 17, 2018

Justice was swift w/ this one! Already expelled from both @UofAlabama AND her beloved @AlphaPhiIntl. But just to make sure we seal her unemployable fate, let's make sure to spread the word about #HarleyBarber from #NewJersey. #RACIST #YouWantFriesWithThat ?? https://t.co/bIYAjT3w8l — Shari (@ShariBari19) January 17, 2018

Lol you’re more worried about her sorority and her posting while she’s drunk?????did you not just hear what she said? She is explicitly about the fact that she hates black people. A racist to the core.She harbours the same illegitimate hate that Hitler had towards Jews and blacks — #WengerOut (@ThomasSimpson01) January 17, 2018

No sweaty she was being racist she’s 18 not 6 she’s fully aware of the meaning behind the word she’s saying and is now expelled ?? — Abby Bresee (@B1eberh0le69) January 17, 2018

The wonderful thing about the internet is that this video will forever follow her in her future and noone is going to hire her disgusting racist self. — R. (@Captain_Roxie) January 17, 2018

Read More Racist Students Wear KKK Costume For Halloween, Give Nazi Salute

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Pixabay